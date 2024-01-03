RWE set to begin work on 63MW Strathy Wood onshore wind farm in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

RWE set to begin work on 63MW Strathy Wood onshore wind farm in Scotland

By Mathew Perry
03/01/2024, 6:01 pm
© Supplied by RWERWE's Glen Kyllachy Wind Farm in Scotland.
RWE's Glen Kyllachy Wind Farm in Scotland.

German energy firm RWE is set to begin construction on the 63MW Strathy Wood onshore wind farm near Inverness, its third Scottish development to get underway within 12 months.

The company said Scotland is “at the heart” of its plans to grow its onshore wind portfolio.

RWE said pre-construction work at the Strathy Wood site, near Caithness, will now begin with the project expected to be operational by 2025.

When complete, RWE said the 11-turbine project will generate enough electricity to power 68,000 homes.

The company said the start of work follows its recent commitment to invest €8 billion(£6.9 billion) into new clean energy infrastructure including in Scotland, from 2024 to 2030.

In addition to developing its onshore portfolio, late last year RWE spent close to £1 billion to acquire the 4.2GW UK Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone portfolio from Vattenfall.

Three Scottish wind farms underway

RWE is already constructing two other onshore wind projects in Scotland, the 69MW Enoch Hill project in East Ayrshire and the 36MW Camster II development in Caithness.

RWE said Enoch Hill will be its largest onshore wind farm to be built in Scotland, comprising 15 Nordex wind turbines with an overall maximum tip height of 149.9m.

Meanwhile, the 10-turbine Camster II project will be built next to the company’s existing 25-turbine 50MW Camster wind farm.

RWE’s Bad a Cheo Wind Farm in Scotland.

RWE said construction of the three projects will leverage an investment equal to around a total of £25 million into Scottish communities, based on a 30 year operational lifetime of the projects.

Across the lifetime of its current renewables projects in Scotland, RWE said an additional amount of approximately £17 million will be contributed to Scottish community benefit funds.

RWE head of onshore renewables development Scotland Victoria Allen said the company’s ambition in Scotland is “ever growing” as it reached construction milestones across the three sites.

“Onshore wind has an important role to play in helping deliver the UK and Scottish governments’ net zero emission targets in the coming years and remains the lowest cost form of renewable electricity generation,” Ms Allen said.

In addition to the three projects under construction, RWE said it has a 1.2GW onshore wind development pipeline of 22 projects, with 16 located in Scotland and 8 in Wales.

 

