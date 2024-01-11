Wind power beats gas plants to grab record share of UK power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Wind power beats gas plants to grab record share of UK power

By Bloomberg
11/01/2024, 7:27 am Updated: 11/01/2024, 12:26 pm
© BloombergWind turbines near Kettering, UK, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. UK power prices for Monday jumped to record levels as freezing temperatures are set to cause a surge in demand, just as a drop in wind generation causes a supply crunch.
Britain’s thousands of wind turbines grabbed their biggest slice of the electricity mix ever in December, sending output from gas-fired plants to their lowest in almost four years.

The renewable technology accounted for 41% of the output last month, according to data from National Grid Plc’s electric system operator. At the same time, the share of gas was 26% — the lowest since March 2020 when the operator started publishing the information.

While increasing output of renewable energy is a boost for the nation’s efforts to meet its net zero emissions target by the middle of the century, it also highlights the increasing reliance on intermittent sources. As recently as November, National Grid asked households to reduce usage amid freezing weather and low wind output, raising questions about the nation’s lack of backup supplies.

Wind’s Share in UK Power at a Record in December |

The monthly record was helped by mild and gusty weather in the period. On Dec. 21, output in both the UK and Germany hit all-time highs as a storm called Pia swept across northwest Europe.

Power from renewable sources reached record levels in Britain last year, according to energy data analyst EnAppSys. Renewable output hit 129 terawatt-hour over the year, accounting for almost half of Britain’s total annual power mix, mainly due to a rise in wind generation.

The UK is targeting a clean power grid by 2035 and wind energy is central to that plan.

The nation has a very ambitious target of having as much as 50 gigawatts of wind power by the end of the decade, compared with about 30 gigawatts now, and a moratorium on onshore wind parks was lifted recently. To reach that target, the offshore wind industry needs to recover quickly after 2023 was beset by cancellations, delays and impairments.

Fossil fuels like gas need to be phased out but with nuclear power slumping to the lowest in more than four decades last year, Britain urgently needs to map out how it can provide clean backup electricity when renewable output drops.

To help with baseload supplies, Electricite de France SA said on Tuesday that it plans to extend the lives of four nuclear power plants. The technology accounted for 14% of output last month, according to the data from National Grid.

