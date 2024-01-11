UK climate watchdog chief Chris Stark to resign with goals in doubt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

UK climate watchdog chief Chris Stark to resign with goals in doubt

By Bloomberg
11/01/2024, 7:40 am Updated: 11/01/2024, 7:40 am
Chris Stark has resigned as head of the UK Climate Change Committee
The head of the UK’s Climate Change Committee Chris Stark will resign as the government struggles to put the country on a trajectory to reach a goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Since Stark took the top job in 2018, the CCC has advocated for more ambitious approaches to tackling climate change, including the passing of a legally-binding net-zero target. But Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has weakened some policies adopted by his predecessors, and the country is falling behind on the deployment of some tools that will be critical to realizing its goals.

At the same time, Britain has taken some steps to expand low-carbon power sources, including a plan announced Thursday to build a series of major nuclear power reactors in the coming years. It also increased government support for new offshore wind farms last year after an auction failed to attract any bidders.

© Bloomberg
Cooling towers at Drax Power Station, operated by Drax Group Plc, where coal-fired units 5 and 6 have been put on standby to generate electricity supplies during a cold snap, near Selby, UK, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Drax Power station is one of three stations that negotiated a winter contingency contract with National Grid Plc for this winter following a request from the government. Photographer: Ian Forsyth/Bloomberg

But under Sunak, the UK has also approved a new coal mine, delayed a ban on sales of new fossil-fuel cars and increased support for new offshore drilling for oil and natural gas.

The CCC was established by Parliament in 2008 to act as an independent body to advise the government and present reports on the country’s progress in cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Stark will end his tenure in April and the CCC is seeking a replacement, according to an emailed statement from the watchdog. He will become chief executive officer of the Carbon Trust advisory group later this year.

