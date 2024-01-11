UK government delays decision on two Equinor offshore wind extensions

The UK government has delayed a decision on a planning application made by Equinor for two offshore wind farm extensions by three months.

The Norwegian state-owned firm wants to build an extension to double the size of both the Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon offshore wind farms as a joint development.

The extension projects will have a combined generating capacity of 719MW.

Equinor is also proposing a shared point of connection at the National Grid Norwich Main substation.

The two wind farms are located off the Norfolk coast and were completed in 2012 and 2017 respectively.

© Photo: Jan Arne Wold - Woldcam / Equinor

The original deadline for a decision of the plans was set for January 17, three months after the Planning Inspectorate gave recommendations to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) to consider.

However, on Tuesday Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho delayed the decision by another three months, announcing a new decision deadline of no later than April 17.

In a statement to the House of Commons, the Secretary said the decision to delay was made to “ensure there is sufficient time for the Department to consider further information and to conduct any necessary consultation”.

Sheringham Shoal currently has an installed capability of 317MW from its 88 wind turbine generators, while Dudgeon’s 67 turbines have an installed capacity of 402MW.

According to Equinor, the extension project will “make an important contribution to the UK’s target of 30GW of electricity generated by offshore wind by 2030”.