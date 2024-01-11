UK government delays decision on two Equinor offshore wind extensions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

UK government delays decision on two Equinor offshore wind extensions

Equinor wants to double the capacity of the Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon offshore wind farms off the coast of Norfolk
By Mathew Perry
11/01/2024, 10:56 am
The Sheringham Shoal wind farm is near the Dudgeon project
The Equinor-operated Sheringham Shoal off the coast of North Norfolk.

The UK government has delayed a decision on a planning application made by Equinor for two offshore wind farm extensions by three months.

The Norwegian state-owned firm wants to build an extension to double the size of both the Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon offshore wind farms as a joint development.

The extension projects will have a combined generating capacity of 719MW.

Equinor is also proposing a shared point of connection at the National Grid Norwich Main substation.

The two wind farms are located off the Norfolk coast and were completed in 2012 and 2017 respectively.

© Photo: Jan Arne Wold - Woldcam / Equinor
To go with story by Mathew Perry. Decision on two Equinor wind farms delayed Picture shows; Drone view of the Dudgeon wind farm. Norfolk. Supplied by Photo: Jan Arne Wold – Woldcam / Equinor Date; Unknown

The original deadline for a decision of the plans was set for January 17, three months after the Planning Inspectorate gave recommendations to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) to consider.

However, on Tuesday Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho delayed the decision by another three months, announcing a new decision deadline of no later than April 17.

In a statement to the House of Commons, the Secretary said the decision to delay was made to “ensure there is sufficient time for the Department to consider further information and to conduct any necessary consultation”.

Sheringham Shoal currently has an installed capability of 317MW from its 88 wind turbine generators, while Dudgeon’s 67 turbines have an installed capacity of 402MW.

According to Equinor, the extension project will “make an important contribution to the UK’s target of 30GW of electricity generated by offshore wind by 2030”.

 

