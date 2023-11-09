Crown Estate plans to unlock additional 4GW capacity from seven offshore wind projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Crown Estate plans to unlock additional 4GW capacity from seven offshore wind projects

By Mathew Perry
09/11/2023, 3:39 pm
© Supplied by SSEDogger Bank offshore wind farm.
Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.

The Crown Estate has set out plans to generate an additional four gigawatts from seven wind farms under development offshore England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The projects which could benefit from increased capacity include Dogger Bank off the coast of Yorkshire, which is set to be the world’s biggest offshore wind farm once completed.

The plans follow requests from the developers of the wind projects, who believe additional capacity can be generated from the areas of the seabed they hold existing rights for.

Improved offshore wind technology

In a statement, The Crown Estate said the move recognises that since awarding seabed rights to the seven projects, offshore wind technology has improved, enabling more clean energy to be generated from the same seabed area.

The Crown Estate said it will “balance the economic and clean energy potential of these projects with its commitments to nature and biodiversity and duty to make the most effective and efficient use of a valuable, but increasingly busy, seabed”.

The Sheringham Shoal wind farm is near the Dudgeon project
The Equinor-operated Sheringham Shoal off the coast of North Norfolk.

The Crown Estate managing director for marine Gus Jaspert said the proposed capacity increases will make use of seabed areas that have been previously granted rights, are not being fully utilised, and may have limited options for alternative uses.

“As demands on the seabed intensify, we’re taking a more strategic, holistic and data-led approach than ever before to ensure we make the most of this vital resource and that each area of the seabed we lease is working as hard as it can to contribute to the needs of our country and nature,” Mr Jaspert said.

Vital to achieve 50 GW goal

RenewableUK chief executive Dan McGrail said maximising offshore wind capacity in areas with existing leasing agreements is vital to reach the UK government’s target of 50GW by 2030.

“Utilising these areas of seabed to the full could add up to 4GW, which is more than a quarter of the UK’s current offshore wind capacity, representing a significant step forward,” Mr McGrail said.

sunak green © Supplied by Renewable UK
Renewable UK’s Dan McGrail

“Accelerating deployment in this way would make projects even more cost-effective through economies of scale, which is good news for consumers as well as creating further opportunities for us to grow our supply chain.”

Mr McGrail said the industry is working closely with other seabed users and nature conservation bodies to ensure projects continue to be developed in an environmentally sensitive way which protects marine biodiversity.

“Rapid improvements in offshore wind technology since these leases were awarded mean that the time is now right to reassess carefully how we can make the most of our main source of renewable power in the years ahead,” he said.

Aim for 12 month approval process

The Crown Estate could approve additional capacity for the projects within 12 months, subject to regulated planning processes.

The projects under consideration for increased capacity include:

The UK offshore wind market has grown rapidly in recent years, with the country now generating 24% of the global offshore wind capacity.

In total, offshore wind currently delivers 14% of the UK’s total electricity requirements.

 

