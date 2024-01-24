‘Massive opportunity’: Plan to create a ‘single Scottish offshore wind cluster’

Plans are underway to create a single Scottish offshore wind cluster via a new contract from the Scottish Government.

Its economic development vehicle, Scottish Enterprise, has contracted Edinburgh-based consultancy Norvind to project-manage the creation of the new body.

The move comes amid growing calls for a joined-up approach to capture as much of the work as possible as vast offshore wind projects are deployed off Scotland’s shores.

Waves of multibillion-pound projects are on the way via the ScotWind and INTOG leasing rounds, but several barriers including port capacity have been identified.

The single Scottish wind cluster will be a membership body focused on development of the Scottish supply chain.

Norvind’s James Glennie said: “Once operational, it will deliver a number of activities focused on raising awareness of offshore wind opportunities, improving sector understanding, creating possibilities for networking in addition to signposting members to relevant information and support.”

It follows development of the Forth and Tay and the Deepwind Clusters in recent years, and this new body will draw its remit from recommendations of those steering groups published in August.

Developers have been keen to incorporate Scottish suppliers in developments, particularly as the burgeoning floating wind market grows, following years of fixed wind projects going overseas for manufacturing.

Mr Glennie said there are 48 wind projects under development, construction or in Scottish waters, with a combined capacity of 45.5 GW and installed capital cost of £200bn.

“If the terms of the Sector Deal are met, 60% of this total will be sourced from UK suppliers with the overwhelming majority of that being from within Scotland’s renewable energy industry is already a massive economic contributor.”

The contract starts now, ending in mid-June.

Norvind will work with the existing clusters, along with Scottish Enterprise, SOWEC and others over the next five months.

“The future is bright,” concluded Mr Glennie.