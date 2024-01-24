‘Massive opportunity’: Plan to create a ‘single Scottish offshore wind cluster’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

‘Massive opportunity’: Plan to create a ‘single Scottish offshore wind cluster’

It comes amid growing calls for a joined-up approach to capture the work for huge projects off Scotland's shores.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
24/01/2024, 7:50 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© SSE Renewables/ Ken le Gricescottish offshore wind cluster
Seagreen wind foundations being towed up the Tay past Broughty Ferry.

Plans are underway to create a single Scottish offshore wind cluster via a new contract from the Scottish Government.

Its economic development vehicle, Scottish Enterprise, has contracted Edinburgh-based consultancy Norvind to project-manage the creation of the new body.

The move comes amid growing calls for a joined-up approach to capture as much of the work as possible as vast offshore wind projects are deployed off Scotland’s shores.

Waves of multibillion-pound projects are on the way via the ScotWind and INTOG leasing rounds, but several barriers including port capacity have been identified.

The single Scottish wind cluster will be a membership body focused on development of the Scottish supply chain.

Norvind’s James Glennie said: “Once operational, it will deliver a number of activities focused on raising awareness of offshore wind opportunities, improving sector understanding, creating possibilities for networking in addition to signposting members to relevant information and support.”

It follows development of the Forth and Tay and the Deepwind Clusters in recent years, and this new body will draw its remit from recommendations of those steering groups published in August.

Developers have been keen to incorporate Scottish suppliers in developments, particularly as the burgeoning floating wind market grows, following years of fixed wind projects going overseas for manufacturing.

Mr Glennie said there are 48 wind projects under development, construction or in Scottish waters, with a combined capacity of 45.5 GW and installed capital cost of £200bn.

“If the terms of the Sector Deal are met, 60% of this total will be sourced from UK suppliers with the overwhelming majority of that being from within Scotland’s  renewable energy industry is already a massive economic contributor.”

The contract starts now, ending in mid-June.

Norvind will work with the existing clusters, along with Scottish Enterprise, SOWEC and others over the next five months.

“The future is bright,” concluded Mr Glennie.

