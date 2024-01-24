Siemens Energy shares surge on recovery signals from wind turbines crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Siemens Energy shares surge on recovery signals from wind turbines crisis

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
24/01/2024, 8:12 am Updated: 24/01/2024, 8:33 am
© BloombergSiemens Energy
Wind turbine blades at the Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA plant at the Port of Le Havre in Le Havre, France, on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Shares in equipment manufacturer Siemens Energy (XETR: ENR) have climbed nearly 15% as a Q1 results announcement showed signs of recovery from a major wind turbine crisis.

Frankfurt-listed Siemens Energy said results in Q1 are better than market expectations, with revenues up 12.6% on a comparable basis to €7.6bn on a comparable basis, while orders are up 23.9% to €15.3bn.

Ongoing problems at the firm’s Gamesa wind subsidiary, where there have been mounting issues linked to faulty turbines, have seen parts of the business sold off in order to bolster the balance sheet.

Siemens Energy said in November that 2023 will be a full-year loss, however some positive signs were given in Tuesday’s trading statement ahead of the 2024 Q1s on February 7.

The firm’s chairman told Reuters last week that “the worst is over” and it has not found any new flaws in their newest onshore wind turbines.

A spokesperson said the firm is “on the right track, but no more and no less”.

Guidance for 2024 is to remain unchanged, the firm said in the trading update, which said quarterly group profits will stand at €1.87bn.

However free cash flow will be negative €283m due to expected high cash outflow from the wind unit.

Siemens Gamesa itself will make a loss of €426m.

Siemens Energy said in November that the Gamesa wind subsidiary will not break even until 2026.

 

