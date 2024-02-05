Offshore wind sector M&A heads towards reboot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Offshore wind sector M&A heads towards reboot

By Calash
05/02/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by UnsplashOffshore wind farm, Nicholas Doherty via Unsplash.
Offshore wind farm, Nicholas Doherty via Unsplash.

The wind sector is in growth mode and stakeholders are fiercely competing to increase their slice of the pie but growing pains have emerged, casting a shadow on previously held assumptions around the commerciality of the sector.

The cost of building and maintaining wind farms, especially offshore, has been too high compared to their profitability, with last year’s contracts-for-difference (CfD) auction no-show resulting from years of strain.

And yet, investors remain convinced of the sector’s long-term viability and the value of renewables M&A transactions remains high, often pushing valuations into double-digit earnings multiples.

Deals last year, such as the sale of Correll Group to SPIE, Realise to Rockpool, and Boston Energy to LDC, show just the tip of the iceberg of investor interest in the market.

Offshore wind will not go away, it is, and will continue to be, a growth industry, but there could be a rethink of how the industry is structured and what it is worth.

4MS Wind Farm © Supplied by Shutterstock
Offshore wind farm

“Company management teams and investors in the space are confident that the 2030 and 2050 capacity targets will continue to drive order books and underpin capital flows into the sector,” said Iain Gallow, director at sector specialist due diligence and strategy consultancy Calash.

“But that doesn’t mean making money in the wind market is easy.”

Despite this, a significant proportion of Calash’s inbound enquiries in 2023 were related to the wind supply chain, and it expects a similar level of interest this year, Gallow added.

The root of the issue is that the subsidy auctions create a race to the bottom on power offtake price, which then locks in the available capital that can be spread through the value chain.

There is limited scope for equipment and service providers to pass costs on to the developers when the price of materials and people rises.

This is starting to loosen, with inflation-link structures factored into CfDs and some costs now being successfully passed up the value chain.

Still, the margin is further eroded by the seasonality of offshore work, with activity grinding to a halt through winter or if a pandemic strikes and the movement of people is restricted.

© Supplied by RMI
An offshore wind farm.

These issues are compounded by the potential for large contracts to be delayed, which has become more likely now with the lacklustre position of the major developers to commission new wind farms at current offtake prices.

All of these factors, plus others, mean that offshore wind-focused businesses are rarely a slam-dunk investment from a commercial perspective, and this could be increasingly reflected in a downgrade of M&A valuations going through 2024.

“But with investor interest still so high, the reality of the commercial risk around these businesses is often overlooked for fear of losing out to the competition,” said Patrick Harris, associate director at Calash.

“It only takes one determined bidder for valuations to remain inflated.”

There are ways companies have used M&A to mitigate these risks, Harris added, noting that GEV Wind Power, a Yorkshire-headquartered wind blade maintenance company, recently acquired Australia-based Rigcom Group.

“Smart moves like this to balance the seasonality of work will go a long way to reassuring investors of a businesses’ cash flow profile,” he added.

Thinking like this could be vital to keeping the wind industry moving forward through the current period of difficulty.

It’s either that or focus again on oil and gas, something that many companies and investors are considering, Harris added.

 

 

