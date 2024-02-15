Race on for UK to grab multi-billion floating wind mooring market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Race on for UK to grab multi-billion floating wind mooring market

‘We cannot underestimate the sheer scale of what is required’, says GUH boss.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
15/02/2024, 7:03 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by NRELfloating wind mooring
Floating wind mooring systems.

The UK must “rapidly increase” its investment in order to service the multi-billion-pound floating wind mooring and anchoring market, a leading trade body has warned.

With a whopping 40GW of new projects due to arrive around the world, Global Underwater Hub (GUH) said the UK “cannot underestimate” the scale of the challenge.

Based on ORE Catapult cost projections, GUH said anchoring and mooring alone is a £9bn market, which also takes a “substantial share of the near £43bn balance of plant inspection, maintenance and repair market over a 25 year lifespan”.

GUH is making a bid to establish the UK as a global centre of excellence for mooring and anchoring systems, and will set out more detail at a conference in Newcastle next month.

As it stands, ScotWind alone will require more than 9,000 anchors, 9,000 lengths of chain and 4,000 km of rope, along with 9,000 bouyancy units, according to GUH.

CEO Neil Gordon said: “Those requirements are likely to increase several fold in the not too distant future. Research and development in turbines continues to push for larger MW output and that creates a knock-on effect on all other components which will also have to increase in size.

“Our supply chain’s track record in the design, manufacture and installation of anchor, chain and moorings for rigs and floating production vessels in oil and gas and large-scale aquaculture mooring puts us in pole position. But, even taking that potential to transition into floating offshore wind into account, the size of the market shift is enormous.

subsea uk © Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DC Thom
Neil Gordon gives an address at Subsea Expo 2022. Pic: Wullie Marr

“We cannot underestimate the sheer scale of what is required and the UK supply chain must look at how it will rapidly increase capacity to meet demand.

“By demonstrating we have the expertise and capacity to deliver novel solutions and best practice in the art of mooring and anchoring systems, the UK underwater supply chain can set a global operational benchmark with a genuine international competitive advantage.”

Global Underwater Hub’s first Offshore Mooring and Anchoring Systems Conference and Workshop will take place in Newcastle on March 6.

Several developers and supply chain firms will make presentations including Flotation Energy, Ossian, Intermoor and First Marine Solutions, among others.

For more info, go here.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts