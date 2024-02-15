Babcock CEO David Lockwood joins board of Wood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Babcock CEO David Lockwood joins board of Wood

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
15/02/2024, 7:20 am Updated: 15/02/2024, 7:28 am
© Supplied by Wooddavid lockwood wood
David Lockwood.

David Lockwood, the CEO of engineering giant Babcock is to join the board of Aberdeen-headquartered Wood Plc (LON: WG).

Mr Lockwood has 35 years of experience across global engineering and technology companies, and has been the CEO of FTSE 250 firm Babcock International since September 2020.

He will join the board of London-listed Wood as a non-executive director on March 12.

Wood chair Roy Franklin said: “David brings significant experience of leading global engineering and technology companies, and I am delighted to welcome him to the Board.

“He is an innovative leader who has led large-scale company transformations and consistently delivered value for shareholders, making him a strong addition to Wood’s Board.”

Prior to Babcock David Lockwood was CEO of British aerospace and defence firm Cobham Plc, and CEO of British tech firm Laird plc from 2012 to 2016.

He has also held roles at BT Global Services, BAE Systems and Thales Corporation.

Mr Lockwood received an OBE for services to industry in Scotland in 2011.

Earlier this month, Mr Lockwood was named president of ADS, the UK trade association for the aerospace, defence, security and space sectors.

Wood targets organic growth but ‘always looking at portfolio rationalisation’

