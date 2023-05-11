SOWEC launches new investment framework for Scotwind supply chain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

SOWEC launches new investment framework for Scotwind supply chain

By Andrew Dykes
11/05/2023, 1:19 pm Updated: 11/05/2023, 1:25 pm
© Supplied by Global Port Servicesseagreen jobs
Seagreen tower pre-assembly at the Port of Nigg.

A new process to help the Scottish supply chain prepare for the wave of work expected from the Scotwind leasing round is now open to applicants.

Officially opened by Scottish energy minister Gillian Martin at the All-Energy Conference in Glasgow on Thursday, the so-called Strategic Investment Model (SIM) aims to align the local supply chain with the plans made by developers for their ScotWind projects.

Overseen by the Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council (SOWEC), the hope is that providing further information on requirements and opportunities will give investors the certainty needed to deploy capital, particularly in ports and manufacturing facilities.

With over 30 GW of capacity on the table, the SIM working group has involved 19 developers and consortia behind offshore wind projects, as well as the Scottish Government, enterprise agencies and Crown Estate Scotland.

Initial applications will focus on projects which support the creation of a Scottish offshore wind port clusters. This includes fabrication facilities for fixed and floating platforms; manufacture of components such as monopiles, foundations, blades, towers and cables; and assembly or staging activities for offshore project build out.

These projects must also be of a scale whereby they can provide “significant support” to the Scottish offshore wind sector, and where capital expenditure is expected to exceed £50 million.

It comes amid calls to “decouple” investment in port infrastructure from the uncertainties surrounding wind capacity, policy and project timelines, to ensure Scotland and the UK can benefit from the huge build out of floating wind.

‘Critical milestone’ for Scottish manufacturing

Commenting on the SIM launch, SOWEC’s industry co-chairman Brian McFarlane of SSE Renewables said: “As an industry we know that ScotWind presents a unique opportunity for Scotland.

“But we also face a number of challenges that we need to overcome, and the best route to doing this is working in collaboration.

“The opening of the SIM to project applications is a critical milestone in helping reach agreement on what port and manufacturing infrastructure we need to build in Scotland.

“We then need to work together to help fast track these projects ready to deliver.”

Project director, Arup Edinburgh, Elliot Wishlade added: “Arup is working closely with SOWEC, the Scottish government and offshore wind developers.

“We’re pleased to be able to launch the SIM, and we are looking forward to working with ports and the supply chain to help build the case for what and how we invest in Scotland to put the correct infrastructure in place.

“If projects want to understand what the SIM is and how it could support their investment and growth plans, we would encourage them to come forward and engage with our team and the SIM process.”

Stage 1 of the process will involve an assessment of investment proposals taken forward by industry, the supply chain, enterprise agencies and other interested parties. The aim is to secure agreement on priorities and needs.

Depending on the results of Stage 1, developers and stakeholders can then choose whether to opt in to Stage 2.

The first priority for SOWEC is to use the SIM to address the need to secure investment for Scotland’s ports and manufacturing, though the experience may then inform future SIM rounds looking at other shared industry issues such as skills.

The first SIM process application window is now open until 2 June 2023, and SOWEC expects to produce the First tranche of prospectuses within two or three months.

