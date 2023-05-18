ScotWind partner ‘spent three years trying to convince’ cabling giant to set up shop in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

ScotWind partner ‘spent three years trying to convince’ cabling giant to set up shop in Highlands

By Hamish Penman
18/05/2023, 6:45 am Updated: 18/05/2023, 6:45 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by SSE Renewablescabling giant scotland wind
(l to r) Alan Hannah from CIP, Tomoki Nishino from Marubeni and Brian McFarlane from SSE Renewables at the Ossian Brand Launch in Glasgow.

One of the developers behind a major Scottish floating wind project has shed light on the key role it played in persuading a cabling giant to build a factory in the Highlands.

Japanese trading house Marubeni “spent three years trying to convince” compatriot Sumitomo to create a new facility in Scotland to capitalise on the forthcoming North Sea renewables boom.

It has been time well spent though, with the company – through its Sumitomo Electric division – recently unveiling plans for a Highlands cables plant tailored towards offshore wind.

Unveiled during a Scottish trade mission to Japan last month, Sumitomo said it expects the UK to be “one of the largest markets for power cables”.

Japanese cabling giant plans Highland factory

There could be more to come too, and Tomoki Nishino, chief executive of Marubeni Europower, says talks are taking place with “multiple other supply chain companies”.

Speaking at the brand launch for the Ossian wind farm, which Marubeni is building in partnership with SSE Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), Mr Nishino said: “I always ask myself, what value can Marubeni bring?

“One key thing is that we are an Asian player. Take Sumitomo and the announcement that they have decided to build a factory in the Highlands; we spent three years trying to convince them to build a facility in Scotland. So that’s a job well done.

“But we are speaking with multiple other supply chain companies that like to invest in things like ports. And not just firms in Japan, but Asia more widely – some of them are actually in this room. We are very conscious to use our Asian network and strengths to bring value to Ossian and ScotWind.”

Japanese learnings in Scottish wind farm

Marubeni’s floating wind journey began in 2011 in Fukushima following the infamous nuclear disaster, triggered by a devastating earthquake that hit Japan that same year.

“It was the government’s policy to use offshore wind to revitalise the local economy,” explained Mr Nishino.

An employee of Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) holds a geiger counter to measure radiation on the top floor of the company’s reactor number 3 at Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture. Photographer: Behrouz Mehri/AFP/Getty Images

A demonstrator project was launched offshore Fukushima, followed by another in a different part of Japan.

Across the two schemes Marubeni tested five floating wind technologies, building up knowledge that it will now bring to Scotland to support the development of Ossian.

Taking its name from literary epic “The Poems of Ossian”, the wind farm was one of 20 secured during the ScotWind leasing round, the results of which were announced last year.

Worth billions to Scotland

The project partners are aiming for 3.6 gigawatts (GW) of green energy capacity, enough to power almost 6 million homes annually, spread across 858 km2 of seabed.

It is a first foray into floating for offshore wind giant SSE Renewables, with huge predictions around Ossian’s potential economic benefit to Scotland.

Brian McFarlane, the company’s head of offshore projects, said: “The overall project over its lifetime is going to provide £8bn to the Scottish economy, of which £3.8bn will be realised during the development, construction and first six years of operation.

“The way we’ve set Ossian up, there is a potential for us to deliver the whole project this decade, and if that were to be secured, then in essence nearly £4bn of economic value could be added to the Scottish economy by the middle of the next decade, which would be a huge catalyst.”

Priming the supply chain

Should Ossian be delivered before 2030 – putting it ahead of many other ScotWind projects – it would undoubtedly provide a big boost to Scotland’s burgeoning offshore wind supply chain.

As part of their proposals, developers were required to give information on how they intended to use local content in a bid to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past.

There is much to do though before Scotland is in a position to capitalise on the economic opportunities offered by its renewable energy resources, particularly around port and manufacturing capacity.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables
Jacket for SSE Renewables’ Seagreen wind farm at Port of Nigg in the Highlands.

Alan Hannah, UK CEO and partner for COP, which is also developing the Pentland Floating Offshore Wind Farm off Scotland’s north coast, said: “When you look at the GW growth now quoted in Europe, and in the UK, the supply chain right now that exists is not capable of delivering on that.

“On one hand we need early engagement because we need to stimulate new supply chain, and then on the other that offers great opportunity for Scotland because Europe needs someone to step up.

“You’ve got 27 GW coming from ScotWind, and Scotland can prosper from that gap between supply and demand.”

