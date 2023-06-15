Minister calls for urgent action on grid for Scottish wind farms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Minister calls for urgent action on grid for Scottish wind farms

Gillian Martin said offshore wind is “the greatest economic opportunity of recent times”.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
15/06/2023, 7:44 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by All-Energyscotland offshore wind grid
Scottish energy minister Gillian Martin, pictured at All-Energy Glasgow in May.

Scotland’s energy minister is calling for urgent reform to grid connections in order to deliver the country’s offshore wind potential.

Speaking at the Global Offshore Wind 2023 conference in London today, Gillian Martin will say “there is more that Ofgem, the National Grid electricity system operator and the UK Government can do”.

Through the ScotWind auction, Scotland now has several gigawatt-scale offshore wind projects set to be build off its coast.

However a lack of grid infrastructure is a major barrier to development.

Work is needed to connect them to key power demand hubs –  other cities across the UK – and address the issue of higher transmission charges in Scotland.

Setting out the scale of the challenge at the All-Energy Conference in Glasgow last month, Siemens Energy said the National Grid needs, by 2035, to deliver five times as much infrastructure as it has in the last 40 years.

Ms Martin will say ScotWind “set the benchmark” for industrial-scale deployment and described it as “the greatest economic opportunity of recent times,” which Scotland has to capitalise on.

“There is more that Ofgem, the National Grid electricity system operator and the UK Government can do. High transmission charges remain a key barrier to Net Zero in Scotland and a new approach is needed.

“Reform of the connections process is urgently required to allow projects to join when they’re ready to do so. And the UK Government needs to provide the right powers to the Scottish Parliament and Scottish Government that will enable us to modernise the planning and consenting system for grid infrastructure.

“These are challenges which must be tackled immediately if Scotland – and indeed the UK – is to stay on target for a just transition to net zero and to truly reap the benefits of Scotland’s enormous offshore wind potential.”

Grid concerns were also addressed by offshore wind champion Tim Pick in his report earlier this year.

He noted that upcoming recommendations from Networks Commissioner Nick Winser on these issues “however radical, should be taken very seriously”.

