Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Forth Ports targets net zero through Fife floating offshore wind hub

By Mathew Perry
09/10/2023, 1:50 pm Updated: 09/10/2023, 1:51 pm
© Supplied by Forth Ports GroupBurntisland floating offshore wind
Forth Ports Group has outlined its vision for a floating offshore wind integration facility at the Port of Burntisland in Fife.

Forth Ports Group has outlined plans for an integrated floating offshore wind facility (FLOW) at the Port of Burntisland in Fife.

The facility forms part of the company’s plans plans to achieve net zero emissions across its business by 2042.

The company laid out its net zero strategy at an event in Edinburgh on Wednesday, October 4, committing to achieve carbon neutrality by 2032 followed by net zero carbon emissions a decade later.

In a statement outlining the company’s net zero vision, Forth Ports said FLOW “will play a critical role in the UK achieving its net zero ambitions”.

Approximately half of Scotland’s offshore wind capacity will be located in the deep waters where floating wind is to be deployed, Forth Ports said.

The Port of Burntisland is located in the Forth Estuary, which Forth Ports said made it one of the only suitable locations with the capability to integrate FLOW turbines in Scotland.

Forth Ports said few other locations in Scotland have the infrastructure, land and deep water necessary for such a facility.

© Supplied by Forth Ports Group
Forth Ports Group chief executive Charles Hammond (L) speaks with ESG & HR graduate Meenu Thomas at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh. Picture: Robert Perry

Under the net zero vision, Forth Ports said the facility at Burntisland would produce a “unique asset combining key elements of the offshore wind supply chain across logistics, marshalling, manufacturing and marine services”.

£150m renewables investment in Dundee and Leith

The UK’s third largest ports network, Forth Ports said it has already invested £150 million to create “bespoke renewables hubs” in Dundee and Leith to support offshore wind developments in the North Sea.

Forth Ports Group chief executive Charles Hammond said the company was driving “progressive change” in the maritime industry.

“Our ambitious vision reflects our dedication to environmental stewardship and our crucial role in supporting the UK move towards a decarbonised economy for the generations of the future,” Mr Hammond said.

“Our existing major investment in green energy, coupled with our commitment to floating wind, the next generation of renewable energy, and our collaborative approach underscore our determination to play our part in driving the transition to a decarbonised economy to achieve meaningful and lasting environmental change.”

Across its eight ports, Forth Ports said other aspects of its net zero plans include overhauling and electrifying equipment and machinery, switching to low carbon fuels, increasing on-site renewable energy generation and promoting low carbon delivery alternatives such as rail and barge.

Additionally, all new warehouses will have solar roof panels installed as standard, such as the recently built 100,000 square foot facility at the Port of Grangemouth freight hub.

