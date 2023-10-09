KCA Deutag unit extends BP work in Azerbaijan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe / Rigs & Vessels

KCA Deutag unit extends BP work in Azerbaijan

Turan general director Ed Wheler said winning the extension was a “testament to our dedication to delivering customer centric solutions”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
09/10/2023, 2:32 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Shah Deniz platform off Azerbaijan
Shah Deniz platform off Azerbaijan

KCA Deutag’s Turan Drilling & Engineering has won a $300 million drilling contract offshore Azerbaijan.

The contract is a two-year extension, effective as of April 2024. This will see Turan provide drilling operations and maintenance on eight offshore platforms for an existing customer. The company will also provide procurement and warehouse management services, it said.

Turan did not name the operator with whom it has extended the contract. However, it has worked extensively with BP in the past.

KCA Deutag and state-backed SOCAR AQS formed Turan as a joint venture in 2018.

Turan general director Ed Wheler said winning the extension was a “testament to our dedication to delivering customer centric solutions”.

“We take immense pride in our long-standing presence and contributions to Azerbaijan’s local resource development by employing over 800 people in the country. This extension reaffirms our commitment to the country and enables us to continue providing significant employment opportunities locally, further solidifying our successful partnership and bolstering the overall growth and progress of the area.”

In 2020, Turan said it had signed a deal to manage procurement, maintenance and warehousing with BP’s local subsidiary. This agreement was worth $120mn, it said.

This deal built on a five-year agreement in 2019 with BP, covering Turan’s seven platform drilling rigs. These were on the East, West and Central Azeri, Deepwater Gunashli, West Chirag, Chirag and Shah Deniz installations.

BP signed two co-operation agreements with Azerbaijan’s State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities last week.

State-owned SOCAR launched SOCAR AQS in 2007, with Nobel Energy and Absheron Qazma (AQS).

KCA Deutag, in late September, announced new contracts worth $379mn in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Pakistan. The largest share, $292mn, was in Saudi Arabia covering an extension for four rigs and an equipment upgrade.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts