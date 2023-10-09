KCA Deutag unit extends BP work in Azerbaijan

KCA Deutag’s Turan Drilling & Engineering has won a $300 million drilling contract offshore Azerbaijan.

The contract is a two-year extension, effective as of April 2024. This will see Turan provide drilling operations and maintenance on eight offshore platforms for an existing customer. The company will also provide procurement and warehouse management services, it said.

Turan did not name the operator with whom it has extended the contract. However, it has worked extensively with BP in the past.

KCA Deutag and state-backed SOCAR AQS formed Turan as a joint venture in 2018.

Turan general director Ed Wheler said winning the extension was a “testament to our dedication to delivering customer centric solutions”.

“We take immense pride in our long-standing presence and contributions to Azerbaijan’s local resource development by employing over 800 people in the country. This extension reaffirms our commitment to the country and enables us to continue providing significant employment opportunities locally, further solidifying our successful partnership and bolstering the overall growth and progress of the area.”

In 2020, Turan said it had signed a deal to manage procurement, maintenance and warehousing with BP’s local subsidiary. This agreement was worth $120mn, it said.

This deal built on a five-year agreement in 2019 with BP, covering Turan’s seven platform drilling rigs. These were on the East, West and Central Azeri, Deepwater Gunashli, West Chirag, Chirag and Shah Deniz installations.

BP signed two co-operation agreements with Azerbaijan’s State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities last week.

State-owned SOCAR launched SOCAR AQS in 2007, with Nobel Energy and Absheron Qazma (AQS).

KCA Deutag, in late September, announced new contracts worth $379mn in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Pakistan. The largest share, $292mn, was in Saudi Arabia covering an extension for four rigs and an equipment upgrade.