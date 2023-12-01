Energy minister opens new Edinburgh office for ScotWind developer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Energy minister opens new Edinburgh office for ScotWind developer

By Andrew Dykes
01/12/2023, 11:56 am
© Supplied by Bluefloat Renantis(Front left to right) Susie Lind, MD, BlueFloat Energy | Renantis Partnership, Gillian Martin MSP, Minister for Energy and the Environment.. Edinburgh.
Scottish energy minister Gillian Martin officially opened a new Edinburgh HQ for floating wind venture partners Bluefloat Energy and Renantis.

Opened on Wednesday, the pair said the new premises will act as a hub for development of its UK floating offshore wind pipeline.

Gillian Martin MSP, and Minister for Energy and the Environment officially opened the office in Edinburgh’s west end, which will initially accommodate a 45-strong team.

BlueFloat Energy and Renantis (formerly Falck Renewables) are working together on a “world leading” UK portfolio across some 3.3GW of floating sites in Scotland. This includes two ScotWind sites – Broadshore north of Fraserburgh and Bellrock east of Aberdeen – as well as a majority stake in a consortium with Ørsted developing the 1GW Stromar project east of Wick.

A year-long monitoring campaign at the latter site kicked off earlier this year.

Two further innovation projects, Sinclair & Scaraben, which lie adjacent to Broadshore were secured in the recent INTOG leasing round and could underpin the consortium’s larger ScotWind portfolio.

A further Crown Estate seabed auction is set for the Celtic Sea next year, with the potential for an additional 1.5 GW of floating wind through the Petroc and Llywellyn projects off the southwest coast of England and Wales.

© Supplied by Bluefloat Renantis
Gillian Martin MSP opens Bluefloat Renantis partnership office.

Addressing stakeholders and employees at the opening event, Ms Martin said: “Scotland is uniquely placed to play a leading role in the renewables revolution, and the support and collaboration of companies such as BlueFloat and Renantis will be key in supporting Scotland’s net zero ambitions, while helping to secure a fair and just energy transition.

“The opening of this office is an important milestone in the partnership between BlueFloat and Renantis.

“I look forward to following the partnership as it scales up and develops its exciting ScotWind projects – Broadshore and Bellrock – as well as the INTOG projects – Sinclair and Scaraben – which will both play an important role in realising our enormous offshore wind potential.”

Partnership managing director Susie Lind said it was a “momentous day” for the companies and their plans.

“Our new Edinburgh office will be the hub from which we develop our UK pipeline of floating offshore wind farms, and through our diverse team of specialists, we are integrating cutting-edge technology with a plan to cultivate a robust Scottish workforce and stimulate local supply chain growth.

“Today’s event underlines our dedication to playing a leading role in Scotland’s energy transition, with the goal of making a positive impact on our people and communities.”

