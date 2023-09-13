Monitoring begins at 1GW floating Scotwind site off Caithness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Monitoring begins at 1GW floating Scotwind site off Caithness

By Andrew Dykes
13/09/2023, 1:50 pm Updated: 13/09/2023, 2:01 pm
LiDAR buoy at Stromar site off Caithness.
LiDAR buoy at Stromar site off Caithness.

Developers of the Stromar floating offshore wind farm have launched a buoy at its development site, kicking off a year-long monitoring campaign.

The E38 EOLOS Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) unit was deployed at the Stromar site,off the coast of Caithness around 30 miles from east of Wick, on Friday 8 September.

Equipped with fully independent and remote sensing devices, it will remain in the water for at least 12 months to capture site data covering wind speed and direction, ocean currents, tide, atmospheric pressure and air temperature – all of which will inform the wind farm’s design.

Developers Ørsted, Falck Renewables (now Renantis) and BlueFloat Energy secured the site – known as Option N3 – after the consortium was successful in the Scotwind licensing round in early 2022.

The developers already have a seabed lease agreed with Crown Estate Scotland for up to 1GW of capacity.

The consortium has said its proposed design is based on reinforced concrete structures which are straightforward to construct by “a large local workforce.”

It has outlined ambitions to spend up to £2.6 billion within the Scottish supply chain over the period of the project, with nearly £1.5bn already committed, according to a supply chain development statement (SCDS) submitted last year.

Stromar project development director Nicholas Ritchie said the installation of the LiDAR buoy marked “an important stage in the journey” for the Stromar scheme.

Project director Nicholas Ritchie.

“The 1GW of renewable energy to be produced by Stromar could power more than 1 million homes, and the opportunities presented by the site help position Scotland as a leader in floating wind energy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bluefloat and Falck continue to work on two further Scotwind schemes, including a joint site east of Aberdeen in Plan Option E1 known as Bellrock, and a site north of Fraserburgh in Plan Option NE6 named Broadshore.

