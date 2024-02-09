Council backing secured for West of Orkney Windfarm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Council backing secured for West of Orkney Windfarm

Orkney Islands Council declares its support for 2GW West of Orkney ScotWind project
By Mathew Perry
09/02/2024, 9:43 am Updated: 09/02/2024, 9:46 am
Offshore wind farm, Nicholas Doherty via Unsplash.

Orkney Island Council (OIC) has given its support to the West of Orkney Windfarm consortium’s offshore development plans.

The Council’s Development and Infrastructure Committee declared its support for the plans in a meeting held earlier this week.

OIC is a statutory consultee for Section 36 consent and marine licence applications for the proposed multi-billion pound offshore windfarm.

Submitted to Scottish Ministers for consideration, the wind farm’s offshore plans contain detailed information on how the windfarm will be constructed.

It includes the proposed location of turbines and cable routes as well as environmental assessments for the 2GW ScotWind project.

The West of Orkney Windfarm will include up to 125 turbines on fixed foundations and aims to deliver first power in 2029.

A joint venture comprising Corio Generation, TotalEnergies and Renewable Infrastructure Development Group (RIDG) is developing the project.

West of Orkney developers welcome council support

West of Orkney Windfarm development manager Jack Farnham said the developers welcomed the support from OIC.

“We have been working closely with the community and businesses in Orkney for a number of years to ensure our ambitious project will bring positive, long-term benefits to Orkney, Caithness and Sutherland and we are extremely grateful to the officials and elected representatives of the council for their endorsement of our detailed plans,” Mr Farnham said.

© Supplied by Neil Davidson
West of Orkney Windfarm development manager Jack Farnham.

Last year, the West of Orkney Windfarm became the first ScotWind project to submit its consent documents.

Mr Farnham said securing timely consent for the project is “critical” to meeting Scotland’s target of deploying up to 11GW of offshore wind by 2030.

“As the first ScotWind project to enter the planning process, securing timely offshore consent from the Scottish Government and onshore planning permission from The Highland Council will be critical if Scotland is to meet this target, which will unlock significant inward investment and with it economic and social benefits to the far north,” he said.

The West of Orkney developers have supported a number of supply chain and innovation initiatives to secure community backing for the project, which Scottish government representatives have said is “crucial” for obtaining consent.

 

