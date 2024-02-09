EPL ‘betrayal’, rig mishaps and a win for BP

Keir Starmer was up in Aberdeen recently but did he listen to the industry?

The team dive into Labour’s announcement that it will up the rate of the windfall tax to ensure the headline rate will match that of Norway.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s chief executive Russell Borthwick has described this as a “betrayal”, while others claim investors will run for the hills.

Looking back on the dramatic footage of the moment the Ocean Great White semisubmersible rig’s lower marine riser package “unintentionally separated” and fell to the sea floor, Allister, Andrew and Ryan discuss what’s next for the incident at BP’s Schiehallion field.

Finally, the trio recount a positive week for BP with lots on the horizon for the firm, share buybacks getting a boost and profits defying investor expectations. However, is this fuel on the fire for Labour’s EPL hike?

Listen to the latest episode of Energy Voice Out Loud wherever you get your podcasts.