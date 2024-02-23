Skerryvore: The UK North Sea ‘well to watch’ this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Skerryvore: The UK North Sea ‘well to watch’ this year

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
23/02/2024, 7:30 am Updated: 23/02/2024, 8:20 am
© Supplied by ConocoPhillipsskerryvore North Sea
Ekofisk, via Tommeliten A, is a tie-back option for Skerryvore.

Analysts have named Parkmead Group’s (AIM: PMG) Skerryvore as the UK North Sea well to watch this year.

Westwood Global and Wood Mackenzie have marked it as the most prospective exploration well going in 2024, and the only one considered “high impact”.

Parkmead is targeting 155 million barrels of oil equivalent of pre-drill resource from the project.

Drilling is expected to take place in Q4 of this year with opportunity “for a number of low-cost tie-back options”.

When the project was approved in 2022, Parkmead pointed nearby activity on Harbour Energy’s Talbot, Neo Energy’s Affleck project, and work at ConocoPhillips’ Tommeliten A, which sits close to Skerryvore over in the Norwegian sector.

Parkmead is operator with a 50% stake, partnered with Serica Energy (20%) and CalEnergy Limited (30%).

Eight wells targeted in 2024

“UK E&A activity is expected to be maintained in 2024,” said Westwood Global, which is targeting total pre-drill resources of 325 million barrels of oil equivalent.

“All wells are infrastructure-led exploration (ILX), with one well also considered high impact at Skerryvore, targeting pre-drill resources of 155 mmboe. There are 13 companies expected to participate in E&A drilling in 2024, with NEO Energy and Harbour Energy being the most active.”

Aside from Skerryvore, Wood Mackenzie said Shell’s Selene exploration target and its Pensacola appraisal were cited among the “wells to watch”.

The Valaris 123 rig has been booked to drill both wells, which sit in the Southern North Sea.

Selene

Shell’s Selene has been billed by partner Deltic Energy as “one of the largest unappraised structures” in the Southern North Sea.

Due to kick off drilling in Q3, Selene is targeting gross P50 prospective resources of 318 billion cubic feet of gas, with a 70% geological chance of success.

Operator Shell (50%) is partnered with Deltic Energy (25%), who built up the prospect, and Dana Petroleum, which farmed in 25% earlier this month.

Deltic has said Selene is a “strategic asset located close (to) infrastructure” for tie-back options.

Pensacola

Considered generational when it was confirmed as a discovery last year, Shell took a well investment decision on the Pensacola appraisal in December.

The Southern North Sea find has best-case estimated resources of 342 million barrels of oil equivalent after an upgrade last summer.

Expected to be drilled in Q3, the appraisal will seek to firm up those numbers.

Shell owns 70% of the licence, partnered with Deltic (30%).

The partners have previously said that, in a mid or high case, Pensacola would have a new pipeline to the Teesside Gas Plant installed.

In the lower-end of estimates then it would likely be tied-back to the Ineos Breagh platform.

