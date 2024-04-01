A further 26 Scotwind supply chain projects advance to SIM Stage 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

A further 26 Scotwind supply chain projects advance to SIM Stage 2

By Mathew Perry
02/04/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by Port of Cromarty FirthWindFloat turbine in Port of Cromarty Firth.
WindFloat turbine in Port of Cromarty Firth.

A further 26 Scotwind offshore wind supply chain projects have advanced to the second stage of the Strategic Investment Model (SIM) process.

The Scottish Government launched the SIM in May last year, seeking to better align the local supply chain with the plans made by developers for their ScotWind projects.

Earlier this year, First Minister Humza Yousaf also announced an expansion of the SIM process to include INTOG offshore wind projects connected to the oil and gas sector.

The Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council (SOWEC) later announced an initial three priority pilot projects moving to stage two, including two port expansion projects.

Of the 26 additional projects now advancing to the second stage, seven are categorised as ‘priority’ projects while the remaining 19 are ‘progress’ projects.

seagreen nigg © Supplied by Stuart Nicol Photogr
Jackets bound for the Seagreen wind farm at Port of Nigg.

The 10 total priority projects are categorised as being of high relevance and interest to developers.

Five priority projects relate to port facilities, four are supply chain proposals and one is an equipment project. Two priority projects remain confidential.

Meanwhile, the 19 ‘progress’ projects advancing to stage two are considered to be of ‘good or medium interest and relevance to developers’, with three remaining confidential.

SOWEC said the SIM Working Group will support these progress progress projects to self-facilitate collaborative engagement with Scotwind developers.

SOWEC also also plans to bring them together at a marketplace style event later in 2024

The SIM Working Group is comprised of offshore wind developers (including all ScotWind developers and a number of INTOG developers), the Scottish Government, enterprise agencies and Crown Estate Scotland.

SIM collaboration ‘prioritising focus’

Crown Estate Scotland supply chain development manager and SIM Working Group chair Gillian Morrison said the SIM process is demonstrating that collaboration
can help prioritise sector effort and focus.

“Our next task is to accelerate action to support infrastructure and supply chain growth of chosen projects,” Ms Morrison said.

”In the weeks and months ahead, SOWEC will work alongside the different projects, agencies and offshore wind developers.

Seagreen © Supplied by SSE
SSE and TotalEnergies’ Seagreen project in Scotland

“Our goal is to help each project accelerate and get the confidence it needs to reach final investment decision and commit to growth in Scotland.

“Through this shared ambition we can raise our sights and secure the investment we need for our supply chain.”

Meanwhile, SOWEC said several projects are being referred for support outside the SIM that can better assist their development, including their local enterprise agency.

SOWEC said these ‘referral’ projects may require further development before being in a position to secure a collaborative investment.

Scotwind SIM Stage 2 Projects

The Scottish offshore wind supply chain projects advancing to the second stage of the SIM process include:

SIM Stage 2 ‘Priority’ Projects

  • Port of Nigg (Global Energy Nigg Ltd)
  • Port of Cromary Firth expansion (PoCF)
  • Burntisland Deep Water FOW Facility (Forth Ports Ltd)
  • Hunterston HVDC Cables Factory (XLCC Ltd)
  • Port of Aberdeen South Harbour Upgrade (Port of Aberdeen)
  • Ring Crane Development (Sarens PSG)
  • Scapa Deep Water Quay (Orkney Islands Council)
  • Wind Turbine OEM Facility (Mingyang Smart Energy Group Ltd.)
  • Two other confidential projects

SIM Stage 2 ‘Progress’ Projects

  • Fabrication Facility Extension & Upgrade (Harland & Wolff (Methil) Ltd
  • Flotta Ultra Deep Water Quay (Repsol Resources UK Limited)
  • Fraserburgh New South Harbour (Fraserburgh Harbour)
  • Kintore Pile Manufacturing Facility (eFab Limited)
  • Kishorn Port Upgrade (Kishorn Port Limited)
  • Micropile Fabrication & Production Facility (Subsea Micropiles (UK) Ltd)
  • Mobile Heavy Lift Ring Crane (Heavy Lift Projects Ltd)
  • Montrose O&M Energy Hub (Montrose Port Authority)
  • Nigg Tubular Manufacturing Facility (Global Energy Nigg Ltd)
  • Scapa Flow Mega Hub (Aquatera & Orcades Marine)
  • Secondary Steel Fabrication Facility (Forsyths Ltd)
  • Semi-submersible Barge Development (PSG Marine & Logistics)
  • Stornoway Offshore Wind Hub (Harland & Wolff (Arnish) Ltd)
  • Temporary Storage – Floating Offshore Wind (TS-FLOW©) (Offshore Solutions Group Ltd)
  • Tower and Foundation Manufacturing Facility (Dajin Heavy Industry Co. Ltd)
  • Wet Storage Mooring Grid (Tymor Marine Limited)
  • Three additional confidential projects

