A further 26 Scotwind supply chain projects advance to SIM Stage 2

A further 26 Scotwind offshore wind supply chain projects have advanced to the second stage of the Strategic Investment Model (SIM) process.

The Scottish Government launched the SIM in May last year, seeking to better align the local supply chain with the plans made by developers for their ScotWind projects.

Earlier this year, First Minister Humza Yousaf also announced an expansion of the SIM process to include INTOG offshore wind projects connected to the oil and gas sector.

The Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council (SOWEC) later announced an initial three priority pilot projects moving to stage two, including two port expansion projects.

Of the 26 additional projects now advancing to the second stage, seven are categorised as ‘priority’ projects while the remaining 19 are ‘progress’ projects.

The 10 total priority projects are categorised as being of high relevance and interest to developers.

Five priority projects relate to port facilities, four are supply chain proposals and one is an equipment project. Two priority projects remain confidential.

Meanwhile, the 19 ‘progress’ projects advancing to stage two are considered to be of ‘good or medium interest and relevance to developers’, with three remaining confidential.

SOWEC said the SIM Working Group will support these progress progress projects to self-facilitate collaborative engagement with Scotwind developers.

SOWEC also also plans to bring them together at a marketplace style event later in 2024

The SIM Working Group is comprised of offshore wind developers (including all ScotWind developers and a number of INTOG developers), the Scottish Government, enterprise agencies and Crown Estate Scotland.

SIM collaboration ‘prioritising focus’

Crown Estate Scotland supply chain development manager and SIM Working Group chair Gillian Morrison said the SIM process is demonstrating that collaboration

can help prioritise sector effort and focus.

“Our next task is to accelerate action to support infrastructure and supply chain growth of chosen projects,” Ms Morrison said.

”In the weeks and months ahead, SOWEC will work alongside the different projects, agencies and offshore wind developers.

“Our goal is to help each project accelerate and get the confidence it needs to reach final investment decision and commit to growth in Scotland.

“Through this shared ambition we can raise our sights and secure the investment we need for our supply chain.”

Meanwhile, SOWEC said several projects are being referred for support outside the SIM that can better assist their development, including their local enterprise agency.

SOWEC said these ‘referral’ projects may require further development before being in a position to secure a collaborative investment.

Scotwind SIM Stage 2 Projects

The Scottish offshore wind supply chain projects advancing to the second stage of the SIM process include:

SIM Stage 2 ‘Priority’ Projects

Port of Nigg (Global Energy Nigg Ltd)

Port of Cromary Firth expansion (PoCF)

Burntisland Deep Water FOW Facility (Forth Ports Ltd)

Hunterston HVDC Cables Factory (XLCC Ltd)

Port of Aberdeen South Harbour Upgrade (Port of Aberdeen)

Ring Crane Development (Sarens PSG)

Scapa Deep Water Quay (Orkney Islands Council)

Wind Turbine OEM Facility (Mingyang Smart Energy Group Ltd.)

Two other confidential projects

SIM Stage 2 ‘Progress’ Projects

Fabrication Facility Extension & Upgrade (Harland & Wolff (Methil) Ltd

Flotta Ultra Deep Water Quay (Repsol Resources UK Limited)

Fraserburgh New South Harbour (Fraserburgh Harbour)

Kintore Pile Manufacturing Facility (eFab Limited)

Kishorn Port Upgrade (Kishorn Port Limited)

Micropile Fabrication & Production Facility (Subsea Micropiles (UK) Ltd)

Mobile Heavy Lift Ring Crane (Heavy Lift Projects Ltd)

Montrose O&M Energy Hub (Montrose Port Authority)

Nigg Tubular Manufacturing Facility (Global Energy Nigg Ltd)

Scapa Flow Mega Hub (Aquatera & Orcades Marine)

Secondary Steel Fabrication Facility (Forsyths Ltd)

Semi-submersible Barge Development (PSG Marine & Logistics)

Stornoway Offshore Wind Hub (Harland & Wolff (Arnish) Ltd)

Temporary Storage – Floating Offshore Wind (TS-FLOW©) (Offshore Solutions Group Ltd)

Tower and Foundation Manufacturing Facility (Dajin Heavy Industry Co. Ltd)

Wet Storage Mooring Grid (Tymor Marine Limited)

Three additional confidential projects