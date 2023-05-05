Former P&J editor launches ‘digital twin’ drone business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Technology

Former P&J editor launches ‘digital twin’ drone business

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
05/05/2023, 8:11 am Updated: 05/05/2023, 8:22 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Digitising Realitydamian bates
L-r: Damian Bates, Richard Welton and Ed Davis. Houston

Damian Bates, the former editor of the Press and Journal (P&J) newspaper in Aberdeen, has launched a drone – digital twin business serving the oil and gas sector.

Mr Bates, who ran the paper for more than six years, has started up “Digitising Reality” along with civil engineer Richard Welton.

The firm maps “super accurate models” of assets from bridges and churches to oil platforms and wind turbines.

Launched officially last year, the pair said they have won a series of UK contracts in their first six months and are now expanding into the US.

Mr Welton, formerly of firms including Texo Group, said: “Energy companies often struggle to assess assets and build a proactive inspection maintenance and examine issues on some of these large assets, so creating a digital twin that can be seen on a computer, or Augmented Reality headset, no matter where you are in the world, can save significant amounts of time, manpower and cost – not to mention making it safer for everyone.”

Mr Bates, now a business consultant and investor, is the firm’s managing partner and chief commercial officer.

He said: “I got involved because I loved the technology and Richard’s passion and saw some hugely exciting opportunities in this digital space.

“Some of the developments in technology are awesome and we can apply it to save significant costs for business and make their operations a whole lot safer.

“We’ve been blown away by the interest we’re getting – and we’re having a huge amount of fun working with some great people.”

The firm is currently using a small group of drone pilots and building a team of data processors and modellers as the firm takes flight.

The pair have now appointed Ed Davis to lead an expansion of the team in Houston, including recruitment of pilots and support staff.

On the success of the drone firm, the former P&J newspaper editor added: “The business has just rocketed from a standing start and we’re building a very powerful portfolio of work and equipment that is really exciting.

“A number of our clients have operations both in the North Sea and Texas, and so it only makes sense for us to give our clients the ability to access our services on both sides of the Atlantic.”

 

 

