Banchory firm could ‘revolutionise’ fuels for offshore wind vessels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Technology

Banchory firm could ‘revolutionise’ fuels for offshore wind vessels

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
29/03/2024, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Oasis Marineoasis marine
Testing of the Oasis Marine technology in a Glasgow lab.

A Banchory-based firm has developed technology which it says could “revolutionise” the way offshore vessels are fuelled.

Oasis Marine has developed solutions for offshore hydrogen bunkering, thought to be a first for the industry, as well as electric charging via their specialised mooring buoys.

The system, trialled at the Kelvin Hydronamic Lab in Glasgow, showed the system could be connected to offshore windfarms for vessels to fuel up in-situ.

Green hydrogen has been mooted as means of storing excess power from giant offshore wind farms, with potential export potential to European markets.

It comes as maritime emissions make up around 3% of all CO2 worldwide, according to some estimates.

The Oasis Hydrogen Buoy will be able to transfer green hydrogen produced by offshore wind farms, potentially becoming part of an offshore hydrogen highway, whereby hydrogen is stored at an offshore location before being transferred by buoy to vessels transporting hydrogen or using it as their fuel source.

Oasis Marine’s Hydrogen Buoy and Power Buoy systems have been granted Scottish Government funding for their development.

O.S Energy, an offshore services firm with a 20-year record working on offshore wind and research projects, said the tech will give its decarbonisation journey a boost.

One of its vessels is being retrofitted for hydrogen use and a model of the ship was used during the demonstration and tank tests.

Managing director Martin Neurenberg said: “The development and validation of technologies like the hydrogen buoy will enable our vessels to transition to cleaner alternative fuels and have significant impact on the offshore endurance of our fleet.”

Oasis Marine managing director George Smith said: “These buoys will have a tangible impact in our shift from hydrocarbons towards a green energy future,” he said. “Initially we are looking at deploying them in the North Sea offshore wind market. Currently windfarm maintenance vessels rely on fossil fuels and make up the largest component of an operational windfarm’s carbon footprint. While that will be our initial focus, the technology could be applied to other vessels across the maritime industry.

“The maritime energy mix of the future won’t be a single solution but will be made up of different renewable sources. Our Oasis buoys deliver two of those through hydrogen and electric charging, both of which come from renewable, low-cost energy generated by wind farms.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts