Energy Technology

Izomax make strategic commitment to Aberdeen with first UK office

By Reporter
07/05/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by IzomaxPost Thumbnail

Izomax, a mechanical isolation specialist, has strategically invested in Aberdeen, with the opening of a new office and the appointment of Lynne Lyon as sales manager.

The company, which is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, is the inventor of the AOGV (Add On Gate Valve), a patented mechanical isolation system.

AOGV, unlike traditional isolation technologies, allows customers to safely isolate process segments for inspection, maintenance, or repair without a shutdown.

The tool was developed in 2016 and has a proven track record of 160 completed jobs for 24 different customers across four continents.

Izomax wants to bring that value to UKCS customers. To address this, Izomax has opened an office in the Blackburn Business Park, Aberdeen and appointed Lynne Lyon as sales manager.

Ms Lyon has 12 years of experience in sales, with much of her career dedicated to delivering technical solutions to the downhole drilling industry in the UK and Europe.

Ms Lyon has a passion for delivering industry-first technology and was latterly responsible for managing commercial contracts for IT services.

Speaking on her recent appointment Ms Lyon said: “I’m delighted to be working with Izomax to bring AOGV to the UKCS. Izomax is a fast paced, driven and ambitious company, with a fantastic reputation and track record. The AOGV is a game-changer in isolation and while the technology has already been used for projects in the UKCS, I really hope to extend our operations and deliver great results for our clients.”

Jesper Veidung Moberg, managing director / vice president Izomax AS, said: “Aberdeen and the UKCS are key strategic focuses for us. With maturing assets in the North Sea, asset maintenance and integrity are critical issues for the Aberdeen market.

“We firmly believe that AOGV will help customers improve efficiency, safety and achieve maintenance execution without the need for shutdown – ultimately helping their bottom line.

“Establishing a local presence brings us closer to our customers and gives us an opportunity to showcase AOGV and deliver mock-up tests in proximity, adding further value to our UK client base.

“I’m delighted to have opened an Aberdeen office and warmly welcome Lynne to the team.”

Izomax currently employs 52 people worldwide, with offices in Stavanger, Perth, Houston and Aberdeen.

