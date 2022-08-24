Px Group awarded 10 year O&M contract with first of its kind plastic recycling plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Px Group awarded 10 year O&M contract with first of its kind plastic recycling plant

Saltend Chemicals Park owner, PX Group, has been awarded a 10-year Operations & Maintenance (O&M) contract by ReNew ELP at the world’s first commercial-scale plastic recycling plant.
By Ryan Duff
24/08/2022, 8:00 am
ReNew ELP (a subsidiary of Mura Technology) will be based in the Wilton International site, in Teesside and will use the HydroPRS technology platform to chemically recycle plastics.

Using supercritical water, the HydroPRSTM process breaks down end-of-life consumer plastics into a range of valuable liquid hydrocarbon products including naphtha, gas oils and heavy wax residue, all of which are used in manufacturing new plastics and other materials.

During phase 1 of operations, the site will process 20,000 tonnes of waste and has scope and planning permission for additional processing lines, which would take its processing capacity to over 80,000 tonnes per year.

The partnership between PX Group and ReNew ELP will create around 30 new highly skilled jobs on the site.

The contract is scheduled to begin before the end of the year, which is commensurate with the completion of the construction phase.

Commercial director at PX Group, Neil Chapman, will lead the project on behalf of the company and will work alongside the Renew ELP leadership team.

Mr Chapman said: “We are delighted to partner with ReNew and look forward to starting work on this world-leading project.

“We take pride in applying our ‘owner operator’ approach to each and every site we’re based at – that means we treat every asset as if it were our own.”

Chief executive  of Px Group, Geoff Holmes added: “We have 30 years of hands-on experience developing cleaner energy projects and reducing emissions.

“So, with this contract we will continue to deliver lower-carbon solutions that are required for a sustainable economy and build on our commitment to the energy transition.”

Managing Director at ReNew ELP Richard Daley added: “px Group has a first-rate
track record of managing some of the UK’s most important energy and industrial sites,
with an exemplary safety record.

“We look forward to working with px Group and the team on-site as we demonstrate the commercial performance of HydroPRS™ and expand our technological offering around the world.”

