Px Group awarded 10 year O&M contract with first of its kind plastic recycling plant

Saltend Chemicals Park owner, PX Group, has been awarded a 10-year Operations &

Maintenance (O&M) contract by ReNew ELP at the world’s first commercial-scale plastic recycling plant.

ReNew ELP (a subsidiary of Mura Technology) will be based in the Wilton International site, in Teesside and will use the HydroPRS technology platform to chemically recycle plastics.

Using supercritical water, the HydroPRSTM process breaks down end-of-life consumer plastics into a range of valuable liquid hydrocarbon products including naphtha, gas oils and heavy wax residue, all of which are used in manufacturing new plastics and other materials.

During phase 1 of operations, the site will process 20,000 tonnes of waste and has scope and planning permission for additional processing lines, which would take its processing capacity to over 80,000 tonnes per year.

The partnership between PX Group and ReNew ELP will create around 30 new highly skilled jobs on the site.

The contract is scheduled to begin before the end of the year, which is commensurate with the completion of the construction phase.

Commercial director at PX Group, Neil Chapman, will lead the project on behalf of the company and will work alongside the Renew ELP leadership team.

Mr Chapman said: “We are delighted to partner with ReNew and look forward to starting work on this world-leading project.

“We take pride in applying our ‘owner operator’ approach to each and every site we’re based at – that means we treat every asset as if it were our own.”

Chief executive of Px Group, Geoff Holmes added: “We have 30 years of hands-on experience developing cleaner energy projects and reducing emissions.

“So, with this contract we will continue to deliver lower-carbon solutions that are required for a sustainable economy and build on our commitment to the energy transition.”

Managing Director at ReNew ELP Richard Daley added: “px Group has a first-rate

track record of managing some of the UK’s most important energy and industrial sites,

with an exemplary safety record.

“We look forward to working with px Group and the team on-site as we demonstrate the commercial performance of HydroPRS™ and expand our technological offering around the world.”