Sunak slams Labour oil and gas plan as ‘British jobs for Russian workers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
uncategorized

Sunak slams Labour oil and gas plan as ‘British jobs for Russian workers’

The Tories were keen to criticise Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer after he appeared to soften his position on domestic oil and gas production.
By Adele Merson
15/06/2023, 7:18 am
© Supplied by PAlabour sunak oil gas
Rishi Sunak took aim at Labour over their energy policy. PA

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has attacked Labour’s stance on North Sea oil and gas, claiming it “jeopardises 200,000 jobs”.

The Tories were keen to criticise Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer after he appeared to soften his position on domestic oil and gas production.

Writing for The Times on Tuesday, Sir Keir said “those who think we should somehow simply end domestic oil and gas production in Britain are wrong”.

It comes after claims last month that Labour is preparing to block new licences for fossil fuel extraction under a Labour government.

The UK Labour leader, who is is expected to launch the party’s election policy in Scotland next week, faced a fierce backlash from industry and trade union figures.

‘British jobs for Russian workers’

labour sunak oil gas

In a fiery exchange in the Commons, the prime minister took aim at initial reports Labour would block new licences, describing it as “disastrous”.

He added: “It’s an energy policy that seems to ban all new British oil and gas drilling, jeopardising 200,000 jobs and our energy security at a time of international conflict.

“Despots like Putin are the only people who will welcome such a policy.

“His predecessor once said that he wanted British jobs for British workers. His policy is British jobs for Russian workers.”

The Labour leader had hit out at the Tories for the row surrounding Boris Johnson’s honours list rather than focusing on the cost of living crisis.

Mr Sunak and the former prime minister have engaged in a war of words over Mr Johnson’s failed attempts to elevate key allies to the Lords.

‘We will not be revoking licences’

Sir Keir failed to respond directly to the oil and gas attack but doubled down on his criticism of the Tories for being preocuppied with internal strife.

Writing in The Times a day earlier, he appeared to reframe the narrative around the party’s energy plan by stating oil and gas will be a “crucial part” of the UK’s energy supply for “decades to come”.

He added: “We will not be revoking any licences.”

However, the Labour leader said “simply carrying on as we are is not a plan”, while pledging to create “hundreds of thousands of good new jobs”.

The industry was left reeling last month after it emerged Labour was said to be preparing to block new oil and gas exploration.

Scottish Labour was left scrambling to respond, with leader Anas Sarwar insisting oil and gas would play major role for “decades”.

Aberdeen Labour speaks out

New leader of Aberdeen City Council’s Labour group, Tauqeer Malik, said his party cannot turn its back on hundreds of thousands of oil and gas jobs.

He is lobbying constituencies across Scotland to bring a motion to the party’s national conference in Liverpool this October.

It will call for a strategic transition to renewable energy, ensuring that the process protects a workforce already facing tough times.

labour sunak oil gas © Supplied by -
Councillor Tauqeer Mailk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

He said: “It does not make economic sense for Scotland and the rest of the UK to halt development in the North Sea.

“Labour must commit towards more renewable sources of energy with substantial investment in the green jobs of the future, however in the short to medium term Labour must invest further in oil and gas.

“If we were to stop development in the North Sea, we would inevitably have to rely more heavily on imports from countries where the stringent measures we have in place to reduce the impact to the environment are, frankly, non-existent. “

Recommended for you

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts