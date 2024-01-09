Help support charities at exclusive P&J event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
uncategorized

Help support charities at exclusive P&J event

By Energy voice in partnership with P&J Charity Gala
09/01/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by P&J Charity GalaP&J charity event
Celebrating the charities transforming our communities at the P&J charity gala  

On Friday, February 2, 2024, P&J Live will host the P&J 275 Charity Gala in association with Cala. The event promises an unforgettable evening, celebrating the charities that are making a profound impact on our communities.

Raising the bar: the P&J 275 Community Fund

At the heart of this event lies a noble cause—the P&J 275 Community Fund. This initiative aims to raise funds for charities that are actively transforming lives across the north-east of Scotland. The P&J is leaving an indelible mark by supporting organisations that are the backbone of positive change.

For 2024, the chosen charity partners are Friends of Anchor, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Munlochy Animal Aid, Save Bon Accord Baths (a project by Bon Accord Heritage), and SurfABLE Scotland (a project by Friendly Access). These deserving organisations will each receive a minimum of £10,000 from the 275 Community Fund, a testament to the commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those they serve.

A year-long commitment to change

The P&J has embarked on a year-long journey of giving. Throughout 2024, the newspaper will host a series of exciting events dedicated to fundraising for the 275 Community Fund with events to be announced over the coming months.

The culmination of this year of benevolence will be a grand finale where the total amount raised will be split equally among the five charities. It’s a pledge that goes beyond words—a commitment to standing alongside those who are making a difference.

table at event © Supplied by P&J Charity Gala
Secure your table at the P&J event.

An evening of elegance and inspiration

The P&J 275 Charity Gala is not just about giving; it’s about celebrating. The event promises to be an enchanting evening filled with inspiration, entertainment and fine dining. The venue, P&J Live, will come alive as attendees will get to participate in live auctions, silent auctions and revel in the joy of supporting noble causes.

As the P&J marks its 275th anniversary, the Gala will also pay homage to the rich history of the newspaper. It’s a celebration of resilience, evolution and the unwavering commitment to serving the community. Each of the five charity partners will be in the spotlight, allowing attendees to understand the profound impact of their contributions.

Seize the opportunity: book your table at the P&J event today

The P&J 275 Charity Gala stands as a testament to the power of coming together for a great cause. Let’s make this night not just a celebration but a stepping stone toward a more compassionate and connected future.

To be a part of this extraordinary event visit www.pressandjournal275.co.uk to secure your place at the P&J 275 Charity Gala. Celebrate together and build a brighter future for communities across the north-east of Scotland.  
 

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts