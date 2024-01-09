Help support charities at exclusive P&J event

On Friday, February 2, 2024, P&J Live will host the P&J 275 Charity Gala in association with Cala. The event promises an unforgettable evening, celebrating the charities that are making a profound impact on our communities.

Raising the bar: the P&J 275 Community Fund

At the heart of this event lies a noble cause—the P&J 275 Community Fund. This initiative aims to raise funds for charities that are actively transforming lives across the north-east of Scotland. The P&J is leaving an indelible mark by supporting organisations that are the backbone of positive change.

For 2024, the chosen charity partners are Friends of Anchor, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Munlochy Animal Aid, Save Bon Accord Baths (a project by Bon Accord Heritage), and SurfABLE Scotland (a project by Friendly Access). These deserving organisations will each receive a minimum of £10,000 from the 275 Community Fund, a testament to the commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those they serve.

A year-long commitment to change

The P&J has embarked on a year-long journey of giving. Throughout 2024, the newspaper will host a series of exciting events dedicated to fundraising for the 275 Community Fund with events to be announced over the coming months.

The culmination of this year of benevolence will be a grand finale where the total amount raised will be split equally among the five charities. It’s a pledge that goes beyond words—a commitment to standing alongside those who are making a difference.

© Supplied by P&J Charity Gala

An evening of elegance and inspiration

The P&J 275 Charity Gala is not just about giving; it’s about celebrating. The event promises to be an enchanting evening filled with inspiration, entertainment and fine dining. The venue, P&J Live, will come alive as attendees will get to participate in live auctions, silent auctions and revel in the joy of supporting noble causes.

As the P&J marks its 275th anniversary, the Gala will also pay homage to the rich history of the newspaper. It’s a celebration of resilience, evolution and the unwavering commitment to serving the community. Each of the five charity partners will be in the spotlight, allowing attendees to understand the profound impact of their contributions.

Seize the opportunity: book your table at the P&J event today

The P&J 275 Charity Gala stands as a testament to the power of coming together for a great cause. Let’s make this night not just a celebration but a stepping stone toward a more compassionate and connected future.

To be a part of this extraordinary event visit www.pressandjournal275.co.uk to secure your place at the P&J 275 Charity Gala. Celebrate together and build a brighter future for communities across the north-east of Scotland.

