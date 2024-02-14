Europe gas approaches oversold levels as demand set to recover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Europe gas approaches oversold levels as demand set to recover

By Bloomberg
14/02/2024, 7:37 am
© Bloombergeurope gas
An LNG terminal in France. Photographer: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg

European natural gas futures fluctuated near technical levels that signal the contracts may have been oversold.

Benchmark front-month Dutch gas flipped between gains and losses on Tuesday, and touched the lowest level since July. Lower prices may help demand recover after it has been bruised by the energy crisis in recent years.

For now, the market remains well supplied and the latest weather forecasts suggest that a cold snap during the next month is unlikely. That will help keep more fuel in storage sites and ease pressure to refill over the summer.

Oversold levels signal to some traders that a technical rebound in contracts may be imminent. A relative-strength index reading above 70 indicates a security may be poised to fall, while below 30 it may be set for an increase.

Gas demand in the European Union and the UK will begin to improve later this year, consultancy Independent Commodity Intelligence Services said. That’s set to spur a 15% increase in imports of liquefied natural gas in 2024.

“Limited growth in pipeline supply will place the burden on LNG to meet the projected increase in gas consumption,” ICIS analysts led by Tom Marzec-Manser, said in their outlook. Still, a full recovery in gas demand to pre-crisis levels is not expected this year, as “European fuel costs remain too high relative to other regions” for some.

Dutch month-ahead gas traded 1.1% lower at €25.44 a megawatt-hour by 4:08 p.m. in Amsterdam. Prices dropped more than 5% on Monday.

