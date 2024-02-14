BP farms out Egypt stakes to Adnoc in JV deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

BP farms out Egypt stakes to Adnoc in JV deal

"Building on our long-standing strategic partnership with BP, Adnoc looks forward to continue exploring other opportunities as we collectively seek to decarbonise our operations and lead a just and equitable energy transition.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
14/02/2024, 9:54 am Updated: 14/02/2024, 10:47 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Bloombergbp pensioners
The BP Plc logo.

Adnoc and BP have agreed to form a joint venture in Egypt, focused on three BP licences in the country, including its stake in the major Zohr field.

Adnoc will pay in cash to fund future growth, it said. BP is to hold a 51% stake in the venture, while Adnoc has 49%. The venture should be incorporated during the second half of 2024.

“Today’s announcement with BP represents a significant step forward as Adnoc builds its international natural gas portfolio,” said Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Adnoc executive director for low carbon solutions and international growth.

The joint venture “will enhance Egyptian energy security and the economic potential of the region’s most populous Arab country. Building on our long-standing strategic partnership with BP, Adnoc looks forward to continue exploring other opportunities as we collectively seek to decarbonise our operations and lead a just and equitable energy transition.”

Gas plans

BP is providing significant assets to the plan. These include its 10% stake in the Shorouk licence, which holds the Zohr field. Zohr accounts for around one third of Egypt’s gas output.

Other assets BP is chipping in to the venture are its 100% stake in North Damietta, home of the producing Atoll field; its 50% stake in North El Burg, which has the discovered Satis field. It will also provide three exploration concessions: North El Tabya, Bellatrix-Seti East and North El Fayrouz.

BP won the exploration licences in 2022. Bellatrix-Seti East is west of the Atoll field and North El Tabya. The licences are close to Chevron’s Nargis-1 discovery, from January 2023.

BP executive vice president William Lin said the “dynamic” joint venture would provide a “platform for international growth”. This, he said, would advance “our longstanding and strategic partnership with Adnoc that spans over five decades”.

BP has been reducing its presence in Africa in recent times. It launched the Azule Energy venture in 2022 with Eni, shifting its assets into the shared unit. It continues to have growth plans for Egypt, though, with BP executives setting out plans to spend $3.5bn over three years.

Adnoc, meanwhile, is eager to expand its international gas capacity. The Abu Dhabi-backed company bought a 30% stake in Azerbaijan’s Absheron field in 2023. It is also working on a deal offshore Israel with BP.

