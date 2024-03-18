International energy services provider to recruit 150 new employees in Aberdeen

Aker Solutions has announced plans to recruit 150 employees in 2024 to support its transition to sustainable energy production services globally.

“Be a part of a global, industry-leading workforce”

© Supplied by Aker Solutions UK

Mark Piggott, vice president of operations at Aker Solutions commented: “Due to an increased volume of work aligned with our business strategy, our ambition is to increase our team in Aberdeen. This is an opportunity to be a part of a global, industry-leading workforce. Our employees gain access to a wider pool of opportunities where they can learn new skills and develop their knowledge and experience. One example is our proven track-record and competency in electrification, which is market that is rapidly growing in the UK.”

Aker Solutions has a long-term commitment to the UK, with bases in Aberdeen and Chiswick. It has also seen recent success in renewable opportunities including wind development projects. The maintenance and modifications team based in Aberdeen continues to work closely with the greenfield design and engineering teams to offer clients a complete offering from conceptual design through to operations and maintenance and beyond.

How Aker Solutions aims to #PowerTheChange

Aker Solutions’ ambitions are high – by 2030, most of its business will come from low-carbon oil and gas solutions and renewable energy. Together with its customers, partners and other stakeholders across the globe, Aker Solutions is committed to developing and deploying the technologies, processes, and solutions to #PowerTheChange.

Offering a comprehensive range of engineering services, Aker Solutions helps businesses across the UK and further afield to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy.

The company offers a multitude of engineering services such as studies, detailed engineering and construction, hook-ups, commissioning, operations, topsides and subsea brownfield modifications and asset integrity management.

Join Aker Solutions and help shape the future of energy

Employing approximately 11,000 people across more than 15 countries, Aker Solutions delivers complex energy projects in a safe, predictable and sustainable way.

Interested in finding out more about Aker Solutions?

Project controls manager, Claire Watt was asked how she finds working at Aker Solutions:

“Aker Solutions is a forward-thinking company that truly values its employees and invests in their growth. Aker Solutions promotes a positive work-life balance through hybrid and flexible working opportunities and has a diverse workforce. Thanks to Aker Solutions, I have achieved my career goals and feel a strong sense of belonging here.”

Claire was also asked how has she developed within the company.

She said: “In 2012, I joined Aker Solutions as a contract administrator, and over the last 12 years, I’ve seized multiple opportunities to advance my career in project controls. During the first part of my career with Aker Solutions I specialised in cost and commercial roles both in projects and tendering, I was then given the opportunity to gain experience in other areas of project controls and progressed to a management role working on a brownfield project.

“Last year I was delighted to take up a leadership position as corporate head of project controls for Aker Solutions’ Lifecycle segment in the UK. Thanks to Aker Solutions’ investment in my professional development, training, and experience. I’ve grown into a highly skilled and confident professional.”

© Supplied by Aker Solutions UK

Specialist electrical engineer, Ewan MacPherson, joined Aker Solutions in 2022 and has worked on a variety of scopes and projects, he commented, “As an engineer it is vital to engage in continual professional development. Fortunately, this is something that is highly encouraged and supported at Aker Solutions. This has largely been achieved by gaining valuable experience working alongside our excellent people on complex projects, however there are also a multitude of relevant opportunities for formal training.

© Supplied by Aker Solutions UK

“My experience working at Aker Solutions has been excellent. I am an electrical engineer based in our Aberdeen office; however, I am currently supporting an offshore platform electrification project lead by our team in Trondheim, Norway. Despite the geographical distance, I have been made to feel very much part of the project team. This is in part due to the digital tools put in place by the company, which ensure that I can carry out my role effectively but also thanks to having the opportunity to travel to Norway to participate in design reviews and project meetings.”

In addition to supporting the UKCS, a significant portion of Aker Solutions’ portfolio in Aberdeen involves overseas support work, offering invaluable experience with international clients. The Aberdeen office collaborates with other countries including Norway, USA, Canada, Angola, and Italy. This offers employees the opportunity to travel and be involved in a wider range of projects and scopes across the globe.

Working at Aker Solutions UK opens a world of opportunities for those who want to contribute to the energy transition. Now it is your chance to #PowerTheChange and make a real difference.

Learn more about working at Aker Solutions and apply today.