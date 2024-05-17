UK, Ireland and Belgium to cooperate on interconnectors and renewables

The governments of the UK, Ireland and Belgium have signed a joint statement in Brussels paving the way for greater cooperation on renewables and interconnectors.

The Irish government said the join statement will allow for closer cooperation in offshore wind energy between the three countries.

The agreement builds on the declaration of North Sea neighbours last year to accelerate the development of offshore wind in the North Seas, including the Irish Sea, Celtic Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

The nine countries involved in the Ostend Declaration have set offshore wind targets of about 120GW by 2030 and 300GW by 2050 in the North Seas.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables

Currently, the North Sea has a combined capacity of less than 30GW.

The agreement between the three states will also establish a working group on offshore renewable energy infrastructure. As part of this, Ireland’s grid operator EirGrid will engage with its UK and Belgian counterparts to explore interconnector options.

North Sea a potential renewable energy ‘powerhouse’

In a statement, UK minister for nuclear and renewables, Andrew Bowie said: “The North Sea has the potential to be a renewable energy powerhouse, and we will always look to collaborate with our neighbours to explore how we can make the most of it.

© Shutterstock

“Not only do we share seas with our Belgian and Irish allies, but we share a common interest in cutting emissions and powering our homes with cheaper, cleaner, and more secure energy.”

Irish minister for the environment, climate and communications Eamon Ryan said: “Increased electricity interconnection is key as we continue to grow our use of renewable energy.

“One of the best characteristics of renewable energy is that it is, firstly, home grown and accessible to every country.

“A second key characteristic is that it works best if it can be shared.”

Belgian minister Tinne van der Straeten said: “One year after the North Sea Summit in Ostend, the new cooperation we are exploring today is another step forward in achieving the goal set by the nine participating countries who met and pledged to make the North Seas – including the Atlantic North Seas – as the wind powerhouse for Europe.

“Our future energy security is renewable but above all our future energy security is shared renewable.”