UK, Ireland and Belgium to cooperate on interconnectors and renewables

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
uncategorized

UK, Ireland and Belgium to cooperate on interconnectors and renewables

By Mathew Perry
17/05/2024, 8:04 am
© Supplied by Eamon Ryan/XIrish Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, with Belgian and UK counterparts, Minister Tinne van der Straeten and Andrew Bowie.
Irish Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, with Belgian and UK counterparts, Minister Tinne van der Straeten and Andrew Bowie.

The governments of the UK, Ireland and Belgium have signed a joint statement in Brussels paving the way for greater cooperation on renewables and interconnectors.

The Irish government said the join statement will allow for closer cooperation in offshore wind energy between the three countries.

The agreement builds on the declaration of North Sea neighbours last year to accelerate the development of offshore wind in the North Seas, including the Irish Sea, Celtic Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

The nine countries involved in the Ostend Declaration have set offshore wind targets of about 120GW by 2030 and 300GW by 2050 in the North Seas.

Seagreen Scotland SSE Renewables © Supplied by SSE Renewables
The Seagreen offshore wind farm.

Currently, the North Sea has a combined capacity of less than 30GW.

The agreement between the three states will also establish a working group on offshore renewable energy infrastructure. As part of this, Ireland’s grid operator EirGrid will engage with its UK and Belgian counterparts to explore interconnector options.

North Sea a potential renewable energy ‘powerhouse’

In a statement, UK minister for nuclear and renewables, Andrew Bowie said: “The North Sea has the potential to be a renewable energy powerhouse, and we will always look to collaborate with our neighbours to explore how we can make the most of it.

© Shutterstock
North Sea offshore wind farm; 58807241-228a-4fca-b665-7d68cf0213a0

“Not only do we share seas with our Belgian and Irish allies, but we share a common interest in cutting emissions and powering our homes with cheaper, cleaner, and more secure energy.”

Irish minister for the environment, climate and communications Eamon Ryan said: “Increased electricity interconnection is key as we continue to grow our use of renewable energy.

“One of the best characteristics of renewable energy is that it is, firstly, home grown and accessible to every country.

“A second key characteristic is that it works best if it can be shared.”

Belgian minister Tinne van der Straeten said: “One year after the North Sea Summit in Ostend, the new cooperation we are exploring today is another step forward in achieving the goal set by the nine participating countries who met and pledged to make the North Seas – including the Atlantic North Seas – as the wind powerhouse for Europe.

“Our future energy security is renewable but above all our future energy security is shared renewable.”

Recommended for you

Tags