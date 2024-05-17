Global upstream sanctioning activity forecast to reach $126bn in 2024,

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Global upstream sanctioning activity forecast to reach $126bn in 2024,

By Piper Sandler
17/05/2024, 10:15 am Updated: 17/05/2024, 10:56 am
© Supplied by ViaroViaro Energy
An oil rig in the North Sea.

Global sanctioning activity for the upstream oil and gas [O&G] industry is forecast to reach $126bn in 2024, which compares to $179bn recorded in 2023.

Although there is a drop in activity in 2024, O&G project sanctioning is expected to increase in 2025, matching 2023 levels. The UK sanctioning outlook follows a similar pattern.

© Piper Sandler/Rystad Energy
A graph showing UK total greenfield CAPEX by sanctioning year.

Despite a two-decade issue of nearly 1,700 new O&G licenses, the UK’s energy security has become a topic of increasing focus. Between 2004 and 2023, the UK awarded 1,680 new licenses to companies to extract O&G in the North Sea.

During this period, UK oil exports surged from 68% to 81%, while domestic oil production fell by 60%.

© Piper Sandler/Rystad Energy A graph showing UK oil production by life cycle.
© Piper Sandler/Rystad Energy UK gas production by life cycle.

This comes against a complex background: the UK’s refinery capacity and its ability to handle its own hydrocarbons has fallen sharply during the same period.

The UK is a net importer of O&G, with most of the UK’s oil being exported to Europe to be refined into the products demanded by the UK market.

The UK is becoming more dependent on O&G imports from Norway and the USA, with imports from these countries more than doubling between 2021 and 2022.

Oil and gas investment challenges

Currently, the UK O&G sector faces several key investment challenges, such as inconsistent political support, having had 6 new energy minister since 2018, and high taxes.

These deter investment in new projects, negatively affecting domestic O&G production volume and increasing the country’s reliance on foreign supply.

It is estimated that the windfall tax will lead to an approximate gap of 85% between consumption and production of O&G in the UK by 2030.

© Piper Sandler/Rystad Energy
UK total post-2020 greenfield CAPEX by project.

As companies face diminished profitability and scale down investments in new projects, substantial job cuts will follow.

A key point to note is that it is demand that drives emission levels – not supply.

A population cannot change the way it uses energy overnight. If the UK stops extracting its own O&G, without an equivalent reduction in demand, then imports and costs will have to rise with no reduction in overall emissions.

Therefore, it should be common sense for the UK to make the most of its own domestic supply and reduce reliance on other countries, while bringing in tens of billions of tax income and thousands of jobs into the economy.

In addition, indigenous supply will not only cut import premiums, but will also lower the related transportation costs and carbon footprint.

Energy transition a marathon

The energy transition is a marathon, not a sprint.

Perhaps this realisation is behind the Scottish government’s decision to abandon its ambitious climate target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030.

The annual climate targets could also be scrapped, as 8 of the last 12 targets have been missed.

This shift in direction is also echoed by major players in the industry. Despite increasing discussions around sustainability and energy transition, Shell and BP recently made changes to their net zero policies, both pivoting back to their O&G roots and reducing their commitments to low carbon investments to 2030, with 85% of spend beyond 2025 earmarked for conventional energy. This reflects the sustained demand for fossil fuels to meet the current energy needs.

It is important that companies continue to leverage their strengths in O&G as research by Rystad Energy shows that the O&G sector’s supply chain possesses between 60% to 80% of the capabilities and capacity required to develop the UK’s new energy verticals of floating offshore wind, CCS and Hydrogen.

With reducing North Sea investment, there is a risk that the UK energy supply chain is not poised to deliver on and support the opportunities in the energy transition.

© Piper Sandler/Rystad Energy
UK oil and gas supply chain targetable spend by energy vertical.

The UK has the potential to be a leader in new energy, but continued investment and support for the supply chain is required to retain and grow capacity and capability.

This serves as a reminder to policymakers and the industry that if investment in the current supply chain is unlocked, the UK can build the low carbon energy systems of the future and capture an estimated £150bn opportunity through to 2040.

To achieve a successful and smooth energy transition the UK needs strategic investment in the supply chain to prevent erosion of its world class capabilities, supportive long-term policies, and a globally competitive tax system.

