Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Lamprell delivers final transition pieces for Moray West wind farm

By Douglas McDonald
28/05/2024, 7:04 am
© Supplied by Ocean WindsInstallation of the first turbine at Moray West.
Installation of the first turbine at Moray West.

The final transition pieces (TPs) for Ocean Winds’ 882MW Moray West wind farm located in the Moray Firth have been delivered by United Arab Emirates-based manufacturer Lamprell.

The company noted that the process was carried out on schedule, on budget, and without any lost time incidents.

Lamprell added that the successful delivery highlighted its “commitment to safety and excellence in execution,” as well as the abilities of its “industry-leading serial production line”.

The project’s completion means that all 62 TPs for Moray West have now been delivered, having safely arrived at the Port of Nigg. The location was chosen as the marshalling point for the assets before the start of installation, with Global Energy Group set to provide pre-assembly support services at the port.

Installation of the TPs and the monopiles on which they will stand will take place 22.5km from the Caithness coastline and is slated to be carried out by DEME Group – having signed a contract for the service in 2022.

The 48 XXL 2,000-tonne monopiles have already been delivered by China’s Dajin Heavy Industry and a consortium consisting of Spanish companies Navantia Seanergies and Windar Renovables.

Moray West

Daijin Heavy Industry was previously contracted by Ocean Winds to supply the monopiles in June 2022, with the first shipment arriving in Invergordon in July 2023. The last units from Daijin followed shortly afterwards, with the company delivering an additional eight monopiles in November that year.

The final 14 were then delivered by Navantia Seanergies and Windar Renovables in April 2024, completing the process.

Overall, the Moray West wind farm will consist of 60 Siemens Gamesa’s SG 14-222 DD wind turbines – initial units were already installed offshore in April 2024 by Cadeler’s heavy lift vessel Wind Orca.

The project is expected to begin generating power this year and be fully operational in 2025, with the 60 wind turbine TPs and two offshore substation TPs allowing the wind farm to supply power to around 650,000 homes in Scotland for the next 25 years.

Lamprell CEO Ian Prescott said that the delivery of the TPs marked the “culmination of intense effort since the 60-turbine site’s inception in 2022,” adding: “The combined project team’s ability to navigate challenges and maintain high standards of quality and efficiency is truly commendable… We value this partnership and look forward to further collaborations in the future.”

