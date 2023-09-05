From Aberdeen to the UAE: How this Dubai-based oil supply centre caters to your needs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From Aberdeen to the UAE: How this Dubai-based oil supply centre caters to your needs

In partnership with Oilfields Supply Center
05/09/2023, 7:20 am
© Supplied by OSCExterior of OSC landscape
In addition to storage facilities, equipment rental, and manpower assistance, OSC also offers business facilitation and logistical services for its customers.

In today’s political and economic climate, there are numerous issues facing the North Sea Oil and Gas industry. Problems such as falling production, lack of positive government support, and rising operating and business costs seem insurmountable. But what if there was an easy solution based in the UAE?

Despite the North Sea O&G industry showing some shoots of recovery recently with positive announcements such as the Acorn project, the Middle East market is accelerating at a significant pace and is desperate for UK companies to bring their technology to the market. Oilfields Supply Center can help.

Oilfields Supply Center Limited (OSC) is a specialist oilfield logistics company that operates the largest Common User Supply Base in the Middle East. With a footprint of over 11 million square feet in three strategic locations across Dubai, it is ideally placed to help UK oil and gas companies secure a foothold in the region.

Challenges facing the oil and gas industry today

The historical UK oil and gas market is in decline and will be for the foreseeable future. Business operating and overhead costs are high due to numerous factors, all of which make the UAE an attractive market for UK companies.

Aerial image of Oilfield Supply Center in Dubai © Supplied by OSC
Oilfields Supply Center offers ideal location and expert services to help you conduct business within the Middle East.

Issues of production in the North Sea:

According to the data from the North Sea Transition Authority, North Sea oil and gas production is on course to fall from just over 90.3m tonnes of oil equivalent in 2019 to just over 46.3m within the next five years.

Experts like Mike Tholen, a director at Offshore Energies UK, predict a “natural long-term decline” of the North Sea which would indicate that the UK’s oil and gas production may never increase.

In contrast, Middle East activity levels continue to growth offering an alternative market for UK oil and gas companies to prosper in.

Opportunities for growth in the Middle East

The board of Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC recently endorsed plans to bring forward the company’s five million barrel per day oil production capacity expansion to 2027 from a previous target of 2030, to meet rising global energy demand. To facilitate meeting these growth targets approximately $150bn of investment has been approved.

As advised by ADNOC, the UAE’s reserves base now stands at 113 billion barrels of oil and 290 Tcf of natural gas. making it the sixth-largest oil reserve and the seventh-largest gas reserve in the world.

Billions of dollars’ worth of engineering, procurement and construction projects are likely to be offered by ADNOC in the next few years, as it accelerates projects with significant awards already being made in 2023 so far. The market is significant in scale with ADNOC and other Middle East operators having a huge appetite for the innovative technology developed and utilised in the North Sea.

What’s more, within the Middle East, the UAE is one of the most stable environments to live and work, making it a perfect location to set up business. The local government robustly supports the existence of many oil and gas companies. Services like Oilfields Supply Center (OSC) facilitate the ease of business with local governments and partners, from inception and through all phases of business.

Oilfields Supply Center can help with its integrated Common User Supply Base in Dubai

OSC aerial shot © Supplied by OSC
Oilfield Supply Center’s newly built facilities in Jebel Ali.

Established in the early 1960s under the Chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance and Industry for the U.A.E, OSC boasts a client base including both large and small oil service companies and additionally, performs a wide range of customisable services for customers as required.

As stated by customer Graham Goodall of Hunting:

Oilfield Supply Center have been our partner for over ten years. They have provided our company the platform that enables our business to function and grow across the Middle East Region.” – Graham Goodall, Hunting

With a footprint of over 11 million square feet in Jebel Ali Free Zone, TechnoPark, and Dubai Industrial City, OSC is inviting more UK based oil and gas companies to make use of their services and facilities as a a perfect solution for UK companies looking to establish a presence in the Middle East.

In addition to storage facilities, equipment rental, and manpower assistance (currently boasting over 1300 employees in its various service operations and manufacturing facilities), OSC also offers unparalleled business facilitation and logistical services for its customers.

Craig Rose, senior manager of strategy and planning, described how OSC assists its customers to conduct business in the Middle East environment. “OSC provides a unique range of services to assist our customers to undertake business as efficiently as possible. Having operated for over 60 years in this field we have refined our business through market experience and listening to the needs of our customers. We tailor our offerings as needed as to provide custom solutions which can be as simple or complex as needed.”

OSC is unique in the services and efficiencies it can provide for your business.” Craig Rose, OSC

Why work with OSC? The company not only provides the Common User Supply Bases with ready to use units all the way to custom-built facilities, open storage,   logistics services with full import / export and customs clearing capabilities, but also has a number of subsidiary companies offering downhole tool manufacturing and repair, custom-build engineering services, drilling fluids, centrifuge and rotating equipment repair amongst others. As a Dubai Government company with the strongest possible QHSE focus and API accreditation, you can be assured that OSC offers you the perfect solution to participate in the Middle East market.

Learn more about how Oilfields Supply Center can help your UK oil and gas business, from Aberdeen to the UAE.

