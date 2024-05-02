Aberdeen’s ROVOP takeover by US marine transport group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen’s ROVOP takeover by US marine transport group

By Ryan Duff
02/05/2024, 3:08 pm Updated: 02/05/2024, 3:09 pm
ROVOP news
ROVOP has been bought over by US group Chouest.

Aberdeen-headquartered remotely operated vehicle (ROV) firm ROVOP has been acquired by the US group Chouest.

ROVOP has said that the deal, which has been signed for an undisclosed sum, will benefit its Aberdeen base while enabling “global growth opportunities.”

The firm says that it will benefit from the support and capabilities of other Chouest companies across the globe.

ROVOP will see support from Chouest group’s vessel-based operations, Caltex Oil Tools, Bram Offshore, and C-Innovation companies.

The north-east ROV business was previously backed by specialist energy private equity firm Bluewater before the Chouest acquisition.

The firm’s chief executive Neil Potter said: “I would like to thank Bluewater for its support over the past seven years, and we’re now looking forward to this next chapter in the ROVOP story.”

Recent success for ROVOP

In 2023 ROVOP’s headcount increased by 17% as 38 new hires joined the business to take the total number of employees to 266.

ROVOP has been asked how its acquisition will impact headcount in Aberdeen and across the business.

Last year was positive for ROVOP as it reported £53 million in global revenues, demonstrating a 31% increase year-on-year.

ROVOP also posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of £11 million, a 57% uptick from 2022.

In 2023, 25% of total revenue for the firm came from work in the green energy space, including projects such as offshore wind and cable lay.

Rovop accounts © Supplied by ROVOP
ROVOP CEO Neil Potter

Mr Potter commented on the acquisition: “This is a remarkable opportunity for growth, innovation and delivery of even greater value to our clients, bringing a significantly increased fleet of ROVs and an expanded knowledge that our customers will be able to tap into.

“Our specialist teams have helped drive our recent growth and we now look forward to integrating with the Chouest family and leveraging their global resources to enhance our capabilities and expand our reach.”

Earlier this year ROVOP and offshore contractor Boskalis Subsea Services announced a global partnership agreement.

Under this deal, six Boskalis vessels will be provided with dedicated ROV services from ROVOP.

What is the Chouest group?

This acquisition will bring the number of ROVs owned by the Chouest group to over 100, counting those already owned by its other business C-Innovation.

The group also now owns six autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) globally.

The Louisiana-based Edison Chouest Offshore family of companies has a hand in shipbuilding, maintenance, and it operates its own fleet.

Edison Chouest Offshore operates a fleet of nearly 300 vessels and has outlined plans to expand. It has 18 shipyards across the globe and has built 1,000 vessels.

north-east Rovop £20m © Supplied by Rovop
Aberdeen-headquartered ROVOP specialises in underwater robotics.

Under the group is the East Lothian-based Marine Procurement Limited which also carries out work in the renewable energies sector.

Dino Chouest of the Chouest family of companies added: “ROVOP has established a reputation for excellence in the ROV industry.

“This acquisition is a key part of our strategy to enhance our integrated subsea services. We are excited to welcome ROVOP’s talented team into our family.

“Their expertise and capabilities are crucial as we expand our portfolio and continue to offer industry-leading solutions to our clients.”

