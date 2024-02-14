London to host global energy conference as elections loom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London to host global energy conference as elections loom

By Reporter
14/02/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Energy institutespeaker at Energy Institute.
International Energy Week takes place in London from 27-29 February 2024.

As International Energy Week 2024 approaches, Energy Institute CEO Nick Wayth CEng FEI says this year will be a big test for the public support and political will needed to accelerate the energy transition. 

2024 is set to be a record-breaking year for democracy, with four billion people in more than 60 nations voting in elections around the world.

The climate impacts we’re witnessing now across all continents, and the need to shift our economies onto a low carbon footing, are surely a central issue facing many standing for election and those heading to the ballot box.

The choices made by the most populous electorates, not least the US and India, will have consequences for the smallest, most vulnerable, like voters in the low-lying island nation of Palau, whose lives are increasingly at risk to rising sea levels and storm surges.

Because global emissions are still heading in the wrong direction, and the latest data shows the dominance of fossil fuels largely unchanged at almost 82% of total consumption.

This is why we’ve chosen ‘In search of the energy transition’ as the theme of this year’s International Energy Week. Among 100 speakers, we’ll hear from IPCC Chair Prof Jim Skea, UN Special Representative Damilola Ogunbiyi, and industry CEOs Mohamed Al Ramahi of Masdar, Catherine MacGregor of Engie, Russell Hardy of Vitol and Greg Jackson of Octopus.

Our discussions will, I believe, find cause for hope. Having attended COP28 last year, I saw the progress that can be made through collective action and political will. Politics and policy are crucial because our efforts to shift to a sustainable energy future rely on signals, certainty, incentives and regulation that only governments can provide.

With a general election likely this year in the UK too, our conference will also hear from both of the main parties – from Conservative Energy Minister Amanda Solloway and Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State Ed Miliband. Despite continued consensus around the UK’s net zero target, questions hang over the detail of both parties’ policy platforms, not least whether to continue permitting new North Sea oil and gas.

Decarbonising economies around the world, while ensuring secure and affordable energy supplies has to be at the top of the in tray for those seeking office this year. I hope these elections, wherever they take place, can find some useful consensus on these critical issues.

The search for the energy transition depends on it.

 
International Energy Week takes place in London from 27-29 February 2024. More information and tickets for the conference and prestigious gala dinner are at www.ieweek.co.uk

