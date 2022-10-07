Winners of EIC awards unveiled

An error occurred. Please try again.

The best and brightest of the energy industry’s supply chain has been celebrated in glamour at an awards bash from the EIC.

One of the world’s major energy trade association, the Energy Industries Council (EIC) held its National Awards Dinner last night.

The 16 prizes celebrate excellence of energy supply chain companies in various areas, with Score Group winning Company of the Year Award and the EIC-RGU Rising Star MBA Award going to to Naveenchandra KV from ABB.

© Supplied by EIC

The event was attended by EIC members along with government and project decision-maker guests, featuring entertainment from actor Stephen Mangan.

EIC chief executive Stuart Broadley said: “It was great to get everyone together

after two years virtual events to celebrate the inspiring and clearly successful growth

strategies across the world and across all energy sectors.

“It was also very encouraging to hear throughout the evening how positive companies feel about their prospects for the coming years.”

© Supplied by EIC

Winners

The winners are:

Rising Star MBA Award Winner – Naveenchandra KV from ABB

Collaboration Award Winner – Crowcon

Transformation Award Winner – Wozair

Energy Transition Award Winner – NHOA

Technology Award Winner – Score Group

Diversification Award Winner – DNV

Diversification Award Winner – Orion Group

Optimisation Award Winner – BMT

Sustainability Award Winner – STATS Group

Culture Award Winner – Kent

Scale Up Award Winner – Cellnex

Export Award Winner – Score Group

Service & Solutions Award Winner – Howden

Resilience Award Winner – AIS

Innovation Award Winner – ECITB

Digital Award Winner – Restrata

Company of the Year Winner- Score Group