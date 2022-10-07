Winners of EIC awards unveiled

The best and brightest of the energy industry’s supply chain has been celebrated in glamour at an awards bash from the EIC.
One of the world’s major energy trade association, the Energy Industries Council (EIC) held its National Awards Dinner last night.
The 16 prizes celebrate excellence of energy supply chain companies in various areas, with Score Group winning Company of the Year Award and the EIC-RGU Rising Star MBA Award going to to Naveenchandra KV from ABB.
The event was attended by EIC members along with government and project decision-maker guests, featuring entertainment from actor Stephen Mangan.
EIC chief executive Stuart Broadley said: “It was great to get everyone together
after two years virtual events to celebrate the inspiring and clearly successful growth
strategies across the world and across all energy sectors.
“It was also very encouraging to hear throughout the evening how positive companies feel about their prospects for the coming years.”
Winners
The winners are:
Rising Star MBA Award Winner – Naveenchandra KV from ABB
Collaboration Award Winner – Crowcon
Transformation Award Winner – Wozair
Energy Transition Award Winner – NHOA
Technology Award Winner – Score Group
Diversification Award Winner – DNV
Diversification Award Winner – Orion Group
Optimisation Award Winner – BMT
Sustainability Award Winner – STATS Group
Culture Award Winner – Kent
Scale Up Award Winner – Cellnex
Export Award Winner – Score Group
Service & Solutions Award Winner – Howden
Resilience Award Winner – AIS
Innovation Award Winner – ECITB
Digital Award Winner – Restrata
Company of the Year Winner- Score Group