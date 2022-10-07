Winners of EIC awards unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Winners of EIC awards unveiled

The best and brightest of the energy industry's supply chain has been celebrated in glamour at an awards bash from the EIC.
By Energy Voice
07/10/2022, 3:02 pm
© Supplied by EICeic awards
The EIC awards. London.

The best and brightest of the energy industry's supply chain has been celebrated in glamour at an awards bash from the EIC.

One of the world’s major energy trade association, the Energy Industries Council (EIC) held its National Awards Dinner last night.

The 16 prizes celebrate excellence of energy supply chain companies in various areas, with Score Group winning Company of the Year Award and the EIC-RGU Rising Star MBA Award going to to Naveenchandra KV from ABB.

© Supplied by EIC
Stuart Broadley, CEO, EIC.

The event was attended by EIC members along with government and project decision-maker guests, featuring entertainment from actor Stephen Mangan.

EIC chief executive Stuart Broadley said: “It was great to get everyone together
after two years virtual events to celebrate the inspiring and clearly successful growth
strategies across the world and across all energy sectors.

“It was also very encouraging to hear throughout the evening how positive companies feel about their prospects for the coming years.”

© Supplied by EIC
Actor Steven Mangan supplied entertainment

Winners 

The winners are:

Rising Star MBA Award Winner – Naveenchandra KV from ABB

Collaboration Award Winner – Crowcon

Transformation Award Winner – Wozair

Energy Transition Award Winner – NHOA

Technology Award Winner – Score Group

Diversification Award Winner – DNV

Diversification Award Winner – Orion Group

Optimisation Award Winner – BMT

Sustainability Award Winner – STATS Group

Culture Award Winner – Kent

Scale Up Award Winner – Cellnex

Export Award Winner – Score Group

Service & Solutions Award Winner – Howden

Resilience Award Winner – AIS

Innovation Award Winner – ECITB

Digital Award Winner – Restrata

Company of the Year Winner- Score Group

