Aberdeen-Houston Gateway to make in person return

The Aberdeen-Houston Gateway is set to make its in-person return with an expanded scope.

The eleventh annual international business event will welcome a delegation of US business representatives as it returns to its traditional fully in-person format for the first time since the pandemic.

The previous lunchtime format has been expanded to a half-day session due to growing demand, the event will feature more than a dozen contributors from both sides of the Atlantic.

The event is set to take place at Aberdeen’s Norwood Hall Hotel on Tuesday the 21st of March from 10 am until 2 pm.

Attendees include:

Dr David Cameron (Lord Provost of Aberdeen)

Jeffrey Blair (Greater Houston Partnership)

Gil Staley (Woodlands Economic Development Partnership)

Bill Furlow (Society of Automation USA/Aberdeen)

Mary McIntyre (Merrimac International Headhunting & People)

Mark Davey (Singapore Airlines)

Donna McWilliam (Electra )

Travis Middleton (Texas Global Consulting/Trademark Insurance)

Justin Hoffman (C Solutions, SBN, Global Scot -Energy Transition in Action in Houston /Gulf of Mexico)

Andy Grieve (G Tech Innovation Centre)

Angie Thomason- (Katy Economic Development Council)

Gus Bourgeois- (BoyarMiller)

Sang Shin (Jackson Walker LLP)

Frank Landreneau (PKF Texas)

Brett Jackson (Granite PR)

Commenting on plans for the 2023 Aberdeen-Houston Gateway, event creator Brett Jackson said: “Through a successful mix of presentations, case studies and networking opportunities this event continues to grow in popularity, hence our decision to expand our format to maximise the opportunity for everyone involved.

“The themes of energy and digital transition will again run throughout the event which will act as a celebration of existing and potential links between the UK and the US, and we look forward to getting back to meeting in person for the first time since 2019.”

Last year the firm behind the event hosted a similar, Aberdeen Perth Gateway, which saw the agent general of Western Australia, John Langoulant, praising the north-east for being “ahead” of his region in various spaces.

To find out more or to book a place, visit www.granitepr.co.uk