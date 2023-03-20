Protestors target annual Edinburgh energy event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Protestors target annual Edinburgh energy event

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
20/03/2023, 8:01 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Extinction RebellionEdinburgh energy event
Extinction Rebellion members outside the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, which hosted the Scottish Energy Forum annual dinner on Friday.

Climate activists targeted an energy event in Edinburgh on Friday night to call for an end to oil and gas expansion.

Members of Extinction Rebellion gathered outside the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, which hosted the Scottish Energy Forum annual dinner.

In addition to the customary banners, which read “Fossil Fuels End Here” and “Burn Borders not Oil”, the protestors engaged in traditional Scottish country dancing.

When the dinner began, about twenty activists occupied the entrance of the building chanting “no dinner for killers”, amongst other things.

They then attempted to get past security at the front and back entrance but were prevented by venue security.

Eilidh McFadden from West Lothian said: “No longer will we suffer in silence. No longer will we stand back and watch oil giants, like ones at this dinner tonight, profit from our poverty. Last winter, the excess deaths were double that of usual figures. People are freezing to death in their homes whilst companies like Shell and BP make record-breaking profits and our climate reaches record-breaking heats. This ends here. This ends with ordinary people, like those protesting today, standing up and saying enough is enough. Rapid change never has, and never will, come from anybody but the people. All we have is each other, but that’s the most powerful thing anybody could ever have.”

Friday’s action was a repeat of last year, when Extinction Rebellion and Stop Cambo targeted the event, and prevented guests from entering the EICC.

They are calling on the conference space to no longer host events which platform the fossil fuel industry.

Lauren Waterman, 42, Mum of two, said: “The Scottish Oil Club’s rebrand is an egregious attempt at greenwashing when they are still trying to expand oil and gas production in the North Sea. It’s absolutely disgusting that these people are getting together for a fancy dinner to celebrate an industry that is essentially a death sentence for us all, locking us into an energy system that is incompatible with life on our planet.”

