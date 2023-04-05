Video: Energy Exports Conference to bring major players to Aberdeen

An error occurred. Please try again.

Major players will be brought to Aberdeen as part of an exports showcase in three months’ time.

Preparations are underway for the annual Energy Exports Conference, at the P&J Live, on June 6-7.

Arranged by the Energy Industries Council, CEO Stuart Broadley has been looking ahead to the conference.

“With just 2% of the world energy market here in the UK, we still have a lot of companies that think the domestic market is enough for them.

“We don’t think so. We don’t think that’s anything like enough, so this is about bringing as many of the overseas players into the UK.”

Alongside renewables and nuclear, the EEC covers oil and gas and is conceived as an event to help companies win business around the world by bringing “opportunities and key decision makers here”.

Mr Broadley added: “This really is one of the best supply chains in the world, and it’s a bit of a best-kept secret, particularly when it comes to markets like renewables.”

For more information and to register for the conference, visit the event website here.