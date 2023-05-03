SP Renewables, Vattenfall, and more lined up for East of England’s biggest celebration of energy

Since the East of England Energy Group (EEEGR) announced earlier this year that SNS would return for 2023 at the Norfolk Showground in Norwich on 24th and 25th May, anticipation for this year’s speakers has been building.

Now, EEEGR has announced an exciting line up across the two-day event, including decision makers and leaders from significant developers and operators with high-value projects in the region, alongside the supply chain and major organisations.

Speakers and panelists will include representatives from ScottishPower Renewables, Vattenfall, Equinor, RWE, Sizewell C, National Grid, ECITB, North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), RenewableUK, OPITO, Hydrogen East, CeraPhi Energy, Freeport East plus many more.

Attendees will also hear from Tim Pick, the UK’s first Offshore Wind Champion who was appointed in May 2022.

Delegates will have the opportunity to secure one-to-one meetings with Tier 1 suppliers working on Vattenfall’s Norfolk Zone projects. The offshore wind developer will be hosting a meet the buyer area at the event where contractors will be exhibiting alongside Vattenfall to promote supply chain opportunities on the projects.

Denise Hone, Stakeholder and Community Engagement for the Norfolk Zone at Vattenfall, said: “This is an exciting next step for everyone at Vattenfall, having signed contracts with significant Tier 1 suppliers this is an opportunity for them to meet and engage with the existing local supply chain. These contractors will have a local presence for many years to come and this event further demonstrates the commitment that these projects have made to the region, nourishing the local supply chain.”

The largest energy event in the region, SNS2023 will focus on addressing the key issues facing the industry and provide insights into the industry’s future vision. The event’s them “Vision 2030”, aims to explore how the energy landscape in the East of England and the region’s capabilities can propel the UK’s goal of net-zero by 2050 forward. It will also highlight how 2030 milestones are being met in the region.

Rob Bush, General Manager at EEEGR, said: “With time running out to meet ambitious targets, 2030 will take centre stage at this year’s event. It will look at the entire energy picture, from renewables to oil & gas, and rapidly growing sectors such as hydrogen, CCUS and geothermal.”

“After the success of SNS2022: Energy Integrated in the East, we’re looking forward to continuing the momentum and showcasing how our region is contributing towards ambitious government targets,” he added.

The event, which already has in excess of 70 exhibitors from across industry, has ticket options from as little as £25*, providing accessibility to anyone interested in the region’s energy industry. Delegate tickets are available and selling quickly and a limited number of exhibition opportunities remain. Visit https://eeegr.com/events/sns23-vision-2030/ to learn more and book.

*EEEGR member exhibition only tickets.