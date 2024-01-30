BP, Equinor, Orsted and more lined up for OEUK supplier event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

BP, Equinor, Orsted and more lined up for OEUK supplier event

By Andrew Dykes
30/01/2024, 12:34 pm
© Supplied by OEUKwindfall tax price floor
David Whitehouse of OEUK

A host of major North Sea operators and contractors are set to meet with suppliers and present new project opportunities at March’s Share Fair event in Aberdeen.

Organised by trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) and supported by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), the annual Share Fair event sees operators present their plans for project development and procurement to the supply chain – and helps them secure vital one-to-one meetings with potential buyers.

A growing list of operators and contractors will share market intelligence and a pipeline of potential projects across the energy sector, spanning everything from oil and gas to offshore wind, hydrogen, geothermal and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Among the companies signed up to present or offer sought-after appointments are North Sea operators BP, CNR, CNOOC, Equinor, Ithaca Energy, Spirit Energy and NEO Energy, alongside contractors such as Subsea7, TechnipFMC, Well-Safe Solutions and Wood.

A growing number of offshore wind and renewables developers will also participate this year, such as Ceraphi Geothermal Energy, Inch Cape Offshore, Orsted, and Storegga – with more expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

It comes amid a potentially fractious relationship with the basin’s supply chain, as recent NSTA data suggests that more than 100,000 invoices issued to UK operators in 2022 – around 25% of the total – took more than 30 days to be paid.

While the results are an improvement on the 29% in its 2021 findings, an NSTA spokesperson made clear that there is still “plenty of room for improvement.”

Early sight of projects to unlock investment

Nearly 500 delegates attended last year’s event – the first since 2018 – in which energy firms were urged to end an ‘adversarial’ relationship with suppliers.

Alongside highlighting projects, the Fair allows contract and procurement teams to update their knowledge of the expertise, technology and services offered by the UK supply chain.

Notably, suppliers are able to secure business appointments with key decision-makers in client contract purchasing teams.

And as well as presentations from operators and investors, there are also extensive opportunities for networking with industry peers and exhibition space.

Attendees are advised to secure places now, before booking for one-to-one appointments opens in late February.

Katy Heidenreich, OEUK’s supply chain and people director, said: “We have a world-class energy supply chain, but it faces serious constraints including unsustainable margins with limited profitability.

“Share Fair addresses this challenge by providing suppliers with early sight of confirmed energy projects so they can secure investment, increase capacity, and recruit the skilled people they need to capitalise on the UK pipeline of work in oil and gas plus energy transition opportunities.”

NSTA head of supply chain, Bill Cattanach, added: “I am encouraged that Share Fair 2024 has already attracted a such an impressive line-up of operators and contractors. It speaks volumes for the importance of this event as a platform for promoting lucrative, near-term tendering opportunities for a range of projects which can aid energy security and accelerate the energy transition.

“The NSTA and OEUK will be working hard to secure even more big-name participants in the coming weeks.”

The event takes place in Aberdeen’s P&J Live on March 20. More information is available via the event website.

