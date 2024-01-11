Chesapeake to buy US gas rival Southwestern for $7.4bn

Chesapeake Energy reached an agreement to acquire rival Southwestern Energy Co. for $7.4 billion through a deal that would create one of the largest US natural gas producers.

Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake (NSQ:CHK) will pay $6.69 per share, it said Thursday in a statement. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter, subject to regulatory approvals.

The acquisition positions Chesapeake ahead of its biggest rival, EQT Corp, in terms of gas production and expand its holdings in two key drilling regions: the Marcellus basin in Appalachia and the Haynesville basin straddling Louisiana and east Texas. It comes as US oil and gas producers are increasingly buying up competitors in an effort to cut costs and line up new drilling sites.

In October, Exxon Mobil Corp. reached a $60 billion deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Chevron Corp. followed up with a $53 billion agreement for Hess Corp. And in December, Occidental Petroleum agreed to acquire CrownRock for $10.8 billion.

Buying Southwestern (NYSE: SWN) cements Chesapeake’s push to focus more exclusively on natural gas. It also puts the company in a better position to capitalize on global demand for liquefied natural gas shipments from the US Gulf Coast.

Chesapeake’s move to become more of a pure-play gas company sharpened last year when it exited South Texas and sold its remaining Eagle Ford oil and gas assets to SilverBow Resources for $700 million.

Chesapeake and its late co-founder, Aubrey McClendon, were pioneers of the modern fracking industry, developing many of the business and drilling practices that defined the shale boom in the 2000s.

While the run-up in oil prices since the pandemic helped put Exxon and Chevron in position to strike the huge takeover deals they announced last year, gas hasn’t presented the same opportunity. While prices spiked in the year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they were far lower in 2023. That’s prompted explorers to be more conservative when it comes to spending.

Still, with many of the best drilling locations already owned or leased, buying up rivals with choice sites is becoming increasingly important for companies to keep growing.