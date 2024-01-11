Chesapeake to buy US gas rival Southwestern for $7.4bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas

Chesapeake to buy US gas rival Southwestern for $7.4bn

By Bloomberg
11/01/2024, 12:00 pm Updated: 11/01/2024, 12:28 pm
© Supplied by Chesapeake EnergyChesapeake Energy
Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy reached an agreement to acquire rival Southwestern Energy Co. for $7.4 billion through a deal that would create one of the largest US natural gas producers.

Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake (NSQ:CHK) will pay $6.69 per share, it said Thursday in a statement. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter, subject to regulatory approvals.

The acquisition positions Chesapeake ahead of its biggest rival, EQT Corp, in terms of gas production and expand its holdings in two key drilling regions: the Marcellus basin in Appalachia and the Haynesville basin straddling Louisiana and east Texas. It comes as US oil and gas producers are increasingly buying up competitors in an effort to cut costs and line up new drilling sites.

In October, Exxon Mobil Corp. reached a $60 billion deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Chevron Corp. followed up with a $53 billion agreement for Hess Corp. And in December, Occidental Petroleum agreed to acquire CrownRock for $10.8 billion.

Buying Southwestern (NYSE: SWN) cements Chesapeake’s push to focus more exclusively on natural gas. It also puts the company in a better position to capitalize on global demand for liquefied natural gas shipments from the US Gulf Coast.

Chesapeake’s move to become more of a pure-play gas company sharpened last year when it exited South Texas and sold its remaining Eagle Ford oil and gas assets to SilverBow Resources for $700 million.

Chesapeake and its late co-founder, Aubrey McClendon, were pioneers of the modern fracking industry, developing many of the business and drilling practices that defined the shale boom in the 2000s.

While the run-up in oil prices since the pandemic helped put Exxon and Chevron in position to strike the huge takeover deals they announced last year, gas hasn’t presented the same opportunity. While prices spiked in the year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they were far lower in 2023. That’s prompted explorers to be more conservative when it comes to spending.

Still, with many of the best drilling locations already owned or leased, buying up rivals with choice sites is becoming increasingly important for companies to keep growing.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts