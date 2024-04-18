Step Change in Safety launches survey at Aberdeen event

Step Change in Safety is set to launch its Process Safety Workforce Survey during an Aberdeen event.

The member organisation is holding a session in the Granite City’s Union Kirk on Thursday which expects to welcome 100 people.

The survey, carried out in partnership with Empirisys, examines the eight Principles of Process Safety Leadership and follows on from the organisation’s 2023 Process Safety Leadership Survey.

Craig Wiggins, executive director for Step Change in Safety said: “Our 2024 survey has the full support of the UK HSE Energy Division and what better place to launch this than directly to the safety reps who champion process safety across our industry?

“The Process Safety Workforce Survey has been designed to allow our member companies to now seek the views of the workforce and to provide a comparison to the 2023 Process Safety Leadership Survey.”

Gus Carroll, chief executive and co-founder of Empirisys, added: “There is a genuine craft to designing a survey that yields the reliable data that informs real change.

“To that end, we have developed and refined a set of questions based on process safety theory, industry expertise, and our data science expertise in psychological survey design.

“We look forward to analysing the responses and presenting the findings to empower Step Change in Safety as they direct their future efforts in Major Accident prevention.”

Last year’s questionnaire received responses from more than 450 senior leaders from 73 companies, Step Change in Safety shared.

The 2023 results showed a high level of engagement, indicating a confident and reflective industry. It also showed that competency was high across the sector, however, sharing was a practice that firms needed to work on.

Mr Wiggins continued: “Step Change in Safety will be able to determine the level of Process Safety Workforce knowledge and engagement across the industry.

“Each member company will receive their own report so that they can review their survey data, but individual member data will remain anonymous within the industry-wide report.”

The plan for this year’s survey is to continue improving the energy sector’s safety standards and build upon last year’s findings.

The survey is focussed on the offshore and onshore, operator and contractor workforce and those who wish to answer Step Change in Safety’s questions have nine weeks to do so.

Members of the safety organisation will be sent an email containing a link to the questionnaire and have until the 17th of June to send in their answers.

Mr Wiggins concluded: “Our ask of the energy industry workforce is that they take the time to complete this survey which takes less than 15 minutes.

“The results of these individual surveys will give organisations a better indication of how their workforce understands and values process safety, a strong leading indicator of Major Accident prevention.

“Additionally, the combined industry data will allow Step Change in Safety to direct its future work.”