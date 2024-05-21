Record smashed as near 12,000 people attend All Energy 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Record smashed as near 12,000 people attend All Energy 2024

By Ryan Duff
21/05/2024, 5:14 pm
© Supplied by RXOffshore Europe event orgaaniser Jonathan Heastie
Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio Director at RX.

The All Energy conference in Glasgow welcomed a record number of attendees to last week’s event.

Attendance was up 12% on the previous record as 11,736 walked through the doors of Glasgow’s SEC for the UK’s largest renewables conference and the co-located Dcarbonise 2024.

Jonathan Heastie, portfolio director at RX Global, organiser of the two events, said: “In 2023 we had a total attendance of 9,706 – a new record, but this year, on 15 and 16 May, that was well and truly beaten by the close of play figure of 11,736.”

Mr Heastie added: “We knew before the show had opened that we were well on target for a new record, but never in our wildest dreams did we expect a 21% increase over last year’s figure. It’s a testament to both the growth in the industry and how the combined event is valued by those who benefit from participating. This year registrations came from 80 countries.”

The RX Global portfolio director reflected on the “packed aisles, conference halls and show floor theatres” as he championed last week’s event.

The organisers have since announced that All Energy and Dcarbonise 2025 will be held 14 and 15 May at the same location as this year’s conference.

Mr Heastie explained: “We have often referred to the show as ‘busy and buzzing’. This year the sense of business being done, and the incredible buzz outclassed anything heard in the show’s 24-year history.

“The world-class conference programme with stellar line-ups in 57 sessions looking at policy, ambitions, challenges, opportunities and innovative solutions across renewable power, low carbon heat and low carbon transport is undoubtedly one of the industry’s biggest free-of-charge conferences seen anywhere in the world, something we are hugely proud to deliver.”

The event covered offshore wind, wave and tidal energy and hosted Màiri McAllan MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy in its opening session.

Those in attendance saw Ms McAllan, BP UK chair Louise Kingham, and a video message from UK energy secretary Claire Coutinho as the show kicked off last Wednesday.

Ms McAllan used her speech to highlight achievements in recent weeks including investment in the port of Ardersier, a green hydrogen facility being announced for Grangemouth and the Scottish Ports Offshore Wind Alliance, a venture that was announced the morning of the plenary session.

However, the show was not without controversy as the opening talks were disrupted by three separate outbursts from protestors.

