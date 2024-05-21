Record smashed as near 12,000 people attend All Energy 2024

The All Energy conference in Glasgow welcomed a record number of attendees to last week’s event.

Attendance was up 12% on the previous record as 11,736 walked through the doors of Glasgow’s SEC for the UK’s largest renewables conference and the co-located Dcarbonise 2024.

Jonathan Heastie, portfolio director at RX Global, organiser of the two events, said: “In 2023 we had a total attendance of 9,706 – a new record, but this year, on 15 and 16 May, that was well and truly beaten by the close of play figure of 11,736.”

Mr Heastie added: “We knew before the show had opened that we were well on target for a new record, but never in our wildest dreams did we expect a 21% increase over last year’s figure. It’s a testament to both the growth in the industry and how the combined event is valued by those who benefit from participating. This year registrations came from 80 countries.”

The RX Global portfolio director reflected on the “packed aisles, conference halls and show floor theatres” as he championed last week’s event.

The organisers have since announced that All Energy and Dcarbonise 2025 will be held 14 and 15 May at the same location as this year’s conference.

Mr Heastie explained: “We have often referred to the show as ‘busy and buzzing’. This year the sense of business being done, and the incredible buzz outclassed anything heard in the show’s 24-year history.

“The world-class conference programme with stellar line-ups in 57 sessions looking at policy, ambitions, challenges, opportunities and innovative solutions across renewable power, low carbon heat and low carbon transport is undoubtedly one of the industry’s biggest free-of-charge conferences seen anywhere in the world, something we are hugely proud to deliver.”

The event covered offshore wind, wave and tidal energy and hosted Màiri McAllan MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy in its opening session.

Those in attendance saw Ms McAllan, BP UK chair Louise Kingham, and a video message from UK energy secretary Claire Coutinho as the show kicked off last Wednesday.

Ms McAllan used her speech to highlight achievements in recent weeks including investment in the port of Ardersier, a green hydrogen facility being announced for Grangemouth and the Scottish Ports Offshore Wind Alliance, a venture that was announced the morning of the plenary session.

However, the show was not without controversy as the opening talks were disrupted by three separate outbursts from protestors.