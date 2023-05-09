Thousands descend on Glasgow for All-Energy conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Events / All-Energy

Thousands descend on Glasgow for All-Energy conference

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
09/05/2023, 3:20 pm Updated: 09/05/2023, 3:21 pm
all energy conference
All-Energy is Scotland's largest renewables and low carbon showcase.

Thousands of people are descending on Glasgow for the All-Energy conference, Scotland’s largest renewables and low carbon showcase.

Organisers expect to “comfortably exceed” last year’s total of 7,642 visitors at the two-day event.

First Minister Humza Yousaf will be among the headline speakers, kicking off the event on tomorrow’s opening plenary.

Representatives from across the low carbon and renewables spectrum are due to attend, along with a series of Scottish cabinet ministers for energy, transport, net zero, circular economy and biodiversity.

With the co-located Dcarbonise 2023 conference – which looks a decarbonising buildings, heat and transport – close to 600 speakers are taking part, with more than 250 exhibitors from 15 countries, including a huge tidal turbine blade from Orbital Marine Power.

“Many years ago someone described it as the AGM of the renewables industry,” said Jonathan Heastie, portfolio director for energy at RX Global.

“The interest in this year’s event is further evidence of that.

“Today is the final build-up day and the exhibition halls are filling up with of amazing hardware brought to the show by 250+ exhibitors from 15 countries. Orbital Marine Power’s tidal turbine blade is certainly one of the largest exhibits.

“It is close to our Hydrogen Technology Showcase area where PlusZero has two hydrogen powered gensets as well as their hydrofoil racer; and FCSL (a sister company of Hydrasun) will have their HyTruck refuelling vehicle; and there are large hydrogen powered vehicles.

“I could go on and on, for all around the exhibition there are superb bits of kit being set-up to reflect all elements of the sectors we serve.

“There is so much to see, so much to listen to, you need to be there to benefit from what we put together for two enlightening days.”

For more information on the conference, visit here.

