Thousands descend on Glasgow for All-Energy conference

Thousands of people are descending on Glasgow for the All-Energy conference, Scotland’s largest renewables and low carbon showcase.

Organisers expect to “comfortably exceed” last year’s total of 7,642 visitors at the two-day event.

First Minister Humza Yousaf will be among the headline speakers, kicking off the event on tomorrow’s opening plenary.

Representatives from across the low carbon and renewables spectrum are due to attend, along with a series of Scottish cabinet ministers for energy, transport, net zero, circular economy and biodiversity.

With the co-located Dcarbonise 2023 conference – which looks a decarbonising buildings, heat and transport – close to 600 speakers are taking part, with more than 250 exhibitors from 15 countries, including a huge tidal turbine blade from Orbital Marine Power.

“Many years ago someone described it as the AGM of the renewables industry,” said Jonathan Heastie, portfolio director for energy at RX Global.

“The interest in this year’s event is further evidence of that.

“Today is the final build-up day and the exhibition halls are filling up with of amazing hardware brought to the show by 250+ exhibitors from 15 countries. Orbital Marine Power’s tidal turbine blade is certainly one of the largest exhibits.

“It is close to our Hydrogen Technology Showcase area where PlusZero has two hydrogen powered gensets as well as their hydrofoil racer; and FCSL (a sister company of Hydrasun) will have their HyTruck refuelling vehicle; and there are large hydrogen powered vehicles.

“I could go on and on, for all around the exhibition there are superb bits of kit being set-up to reflect all elements of the sectors we serve.

“There is so much to see, so much to listen to, you need to be there to benefit from what we put together for two enlightening days.”

