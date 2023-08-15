NASA technology from Mars Rover to show its North Sea applications at Offshore Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Events / Offshore Europe

NASA technology from Mars Rover to show its North Sea applications at Offshore Europe

By Ryan Duff
16/08/2023, 12:01 am
© Ryan Duff/DCT MediaThe SeekIR drome alongside NASA's Mars Rover.
Technology initially developed by the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab for use on the Mars Curiosity Rover is set to be showcased at SPE Offshore Europe this year.

The US sensor company, SeekOps, is using the kit to gauge methane emissions across the North Sea and is ready to show its drone-agnostic SeekIR solution to attendees at the annual event in Aberdeen next month.

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) has explained that gauging methane emissions is “particularly difficult in offshore environments.”

Some solutions involve using satellites and aircraft, however, they have had “ow success rates due to backscatter from water, clouds being in the field of view and a lack of resolution required to quantify one asset in a region where there are multiple in proximity,” SPE writes.

SeekIR looks to address these issues by cutting costs and providing “safe and accurate methane emissions quantification.”

© Supplied by SPE
The SeekOps SeekIR drone is to be showcased at Offshore Europe.

SeekOps looks to show delegates at Aberdeens P&J Live findings from surveys of five offshore assets, presenting methane concentration and atmospheric conditions data, such as temperature, pressure and wind vector data.

The US firm uses an in-situ tunable diode laser absorption spectrometer (TDLAS) which is attached to a drone to gather readings.

This TDLAS technology was initially developed by the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab to scan for evidence of microbial life.

SeekOps chief technology officer and co-founder, Brendan Smith, said: “With political, environmental and social pressures building, oil and gas operators are searching for ways to effectively reduce methane emissions.

“This forward-thinking solution combines two cutting-edge pieces of technology to provide companies with a modern and effective means of measuring their offshore methane emissions.”

Kamel Ben-Naceur, SPE Offshore Europe conference chairman for 2023, added: “As the energy transition ramps up pace, the development and adaptation of technologies to aid in the process will be key.

“This technical session will highlight a system that could have a potentially revolutionary impact on how methane emissions are measured offshore and forms part of a session which brings together the best minds in the field of offshore energy production to contribute to the development of effective strategies and solutions to reduce carbon emissions in the offshore sector.”

Offshore Europe will take place in Aberdeen’s P&J Live from September 5 to 8 as the event marks its 50th anniversary. 

