Events / Offshore Europe

Offshore Europe hosts send message to protestors ahead of event

By Hamish Penman
21/08/2023, 6:45 am Updated: 21/08/2023, 6:49 am
Climate protestors at Offshore Europe in Aberdeen earlier in 2019.

Aberdeen’s P&J Live arena has issued a message to climate activists ahead of the upcoming Offshore Europe Conference.

While the events complex made clear it “respects people’s right to protest”, it said it does not condone “disruptive action” that can alarm or inconvenience members of the public.

Meanwhile Police Scotland confirmed it has a “plan in place” for the oil and gas showcase to aid the “delivery of a safe and secure” conference.

Thousands of people descend upon Offshore Europe, which is held every two years in Aberdeen.

It is now just over a fortnight until the mammoth Offshore Europe exhibition rolls into Aberdeen, for the first time since 2019.

A virtual programme was held by organisers SPE in 2021, ahead of a planned in-person event in February 2022 – that was subsequently delayed by the outbreak of Omicron.

At the last in-person conference, members of climate group Extinction Rebellion staged a ‘die-in’ outside the P&J Live in opposition to the oil and gas industry.

And given the current laser focus on the industry, and the North Sea more widely, it is inevitable there will be similar stunts this time around.

A spokeswoman for P&J Live, said: “As we do for all major events, extensive planning and preparation has been carefully carried out ahead of Offshore Europe returning to P&J Live.

Offshore Europe, was due to take place in February 2022, but was postponed to September 2023.

“As part of that process, we are working closely with stakeholders and relevant authorities to ensure the necessary measures are in place to allow exhibitors and visitors to go about their business.

“While we respect people’s right to protest, we do not condone disruptive action that can cause alarm and inconvenience to the public.”

Since the previous Offshore Europe event four years ago there has been an undeniable ramp up in climate activism in the UK.

Protestors have blocked roads, disrupted parliament and invaded sporting fixtures, with many of them calling for an immediate end to oil and gas production.

So far their demands have been ignored by Westminster, and last year the decision was taken to hold a fresh North Sea exploration licensing round, the result of which are due imminently.

Government has also moved to clamp down on protests with the implementation of the highly controversial public order bill.

It gives police additional powers to restrict demonstrations in the UK, something critics of the policy have called draconian.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have a policing plan in place for the forthcoming Offshore Europe Conference and Exhibition in Aberdeen which will support the delivery of a safe and secure event.”

