OEUK boss named Offshore Europe 2025 chair

Trade body chief executive, David Whitehouse, will chair Offshore Europe 2025 and the executive committee for SPE ahead of the event, set for Aberdeen.

The OEUK boss says he is “pleased to take on the role of chair” as the event “remains a key fixture for our collaborative, innovative industry.”

Offshore Europe returned after a four-year hiatus, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2023 when it welcomed around 30,000 delegates to the show floor in the Granite City.

The conference is organised by The Offshore Europe Partnership, a joint venture between Reed Exhibitions (RX) and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

Commenting on behalf of the partnership, SPE President, Terry Palisch said: “David’s leadership promises a fresh perspective, paving the way for the industry’s transition.

“His strategic direction will navigate the conference towards dynamic discussions on emerging topics, creating an environment of innovation and progress.

“Under his stewardship, OE25 will spotlight pertinent topics, sparking collaborative efforts to propel the industry towards the era of unprecedented growth and pioneering advancements.”

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick

Late last year, RX’s portfolio director for energy and marine, Jonathan Heastie, told Energy Voice that on the show floor last year the event coordinators “interviewed 1700 plus people” to influence the 2025 iteration of Offshore Europe.

Mr Heastie explained that there will be “more kit on the floor” as there was demand for more technology, particularly relating to hydrogen, at the show.

Commenting on the news of his appointment, Mr Whitehouse said: “As we consider the national and global challenges facing us, we must make sure everyone understands the enormous potential benefits of a transition led by integrated homegrown energies – oil, gas, hydrogen and wind and more.”

Those behind the event say that the executive and technical committees will be in place in the first quarter of 2024 and the theme for Offshore Europe 2025 will be agreed upon thereafter.

Offshore Europe is set to run from 2 to 5 September 2025 at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

Mr Palisch added: “We are thrilled to welcome David Whitehouse as the Conference Chair for SPE Offshore Europe 2025.

“As the CEO of Offshore Energies UK, a pivotal figure representing the UK’s offshore energy industry, he brings thorough insights into the challenges and opportunities of this transformative era.”