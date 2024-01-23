OEUK boss named Offshore Europe 2025 chair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Events / Offshore Europe

OEUK boss named Offshore Europe 2025 chair

By Ryan Duff
23/01/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by OEUK/ DCTDavid Whitehouse, CEO of OEUK.
David Whitehouse, CEO of OEUK.

Trade body chief executive, David Whitehouse, will chair Offshore Europe 2025 and the executive committee for SPE ahead of the event, set for Aberdeen.

The OEUK boss says he is “pleased to take on the role of chair” as the event “remains a key fixture for our collaborative, innovative industry.”

Offshore Europe returned after a four-year hiatus, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2023 when it welcomed around 30,000 delegates to the show floor in the Granite City.

The conference is organised by The Offshore Europe Partnership, a joint venture between Reed Exhibitions (RX) and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

Commenting on behalf of the partnership, SPE President, Terry Palisch said: “David’s leadership promises a fresh perspective, paving the way for the industry’s transition.

“His strategic direction will navigate the conference towards dynamic discussions on emerging topics, creating an environment of innovation and progress.

“Under his stewardship, OE25 will spotlight pertinent topics, sparking collaborative efforts to propel the industry towards the era of unprecedented growth and pioneering advancements.”

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick
Offshore Europe 2023

Late last year, RX’s portfolio director for energy and marine, Jonathan Heastie, told Energy Voice that on the show floor last year the event coordinators “interviewed 1700 plus people” to influence the 2025 iteration of Offshore Europe.

Mr Heastie explained that there will be “more kit on the floor” as there was demand for more technology, particularly relating to hydrogen, at the show.

Commenting on the news of his appointment, Mr Whitehouse said: “As we consider the national and global challenges facing us, we must make sure everyone understands the enormous potential benefits of a transition led by integrated homegrown energies – oil, gas, hydrogen and wind and more.”

Those behind the event say that the executive and technical committees will be in place in the first quarter of 2024 and the theme for Offshore Europe 2025 will be agreed upon thereafter.

Offshore Europe is set to run from 2 to 5 September 2025 at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

Mr Palisch added: “We are thrilled to welcome David Whitehouse as the Conference Chair for SPE Offshore Europe 2025.

“As the CEO of Offshore Energies UK, a pivotal figure representing the UK’s offshore energy industry, he brings thorough insights into the challenges and opportunities of this transformative era.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts