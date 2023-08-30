Offshore Europe: Confusion over admission policy for parents and babies

The organisers of Aberdeen’s largest oil and gas event say parents with young children are welcome, despite one new mum being advised of a “blanket policy” of no admittance.

Thousands of people are set to arrive at Aberdeen’s P&J Live next week for one of Europe’s largest energy events, but some have been left disappointed and confused over access for working parents.

Jennifer Maclennan contacted the conference organisers Reed Exhibitions (RX) to confirm she would be allowed to attend the event with her infant son, but was advised of a “blanket policy” that no children were allowed at the event.

The advice appeared to contradict the event’s own admission policy, which infers that those looking to attend with children under 16 should request written approval from the organisers prior to the event, and notes that those who do attend with children under the age of 16 must be responsible for their children.

Writing on LinkedIn Ms Maclennan – who is currently on maternity leave – said she was “very disappointed” to receive such a response, adding:

“When I pointed out the discrepancy and that surely in 2023, there was more than me that was a working parent at the event, I was told it would be given as feedback to management but they could not guarantee I would receive a response before the event and it ‘is the standard policy we are following ever since this event started’”.

Her post attracted dozens of comments, with some recalling similar policies from previous events, while others branded it “not very forward thinking.”

Organisers RX later issued a clarification and an apology, noting that Ms Maclennan had received incorrect information.

A spokesperson for SPE Offshore Europe commented: “The team at SPE Offshore Europe congratulate Jennifer on her new arrival. Our online Admissions Policy is correct and we apologise to Jennifer for the information that she received.

“We are contacting Jennifer directly and look forward to welcoming her and her baby to Offshore Europe next week.”

They confirmed that the written permission policy would apply to anyone attending with a child under 16, and had been in place during the last in-person event in 2019.

More than 800 companies and organisations are set to exhibit at the four-day expo next week, with previous years’ conferences attracting a record 63,000 people in 2013 and 38,000 people in 2019.

It is the first time since that year that the conference, which celebrates its 50th birthday this year, will have been held in-person after Covid-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of two previous attempts in 2021 and 2022.