Offshore Europe: Confusion over admission policy for parents and babies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Events / Offshore Europe

Offshore Europe: Confusion over admission policy for parents and babies

New mum was told 'blanket policy' meant no children allowed.
By Andrew Dykes
30/08/2023, 1:09 pm Updated: 30/08/2023, 1:09 pm
© Supplied by Big PartnershipPeople queue to enter SPE Offshore Europe in 2019
SPE Offshore Europe 2019 at P&J Live, Aberdeen.

The organisers of Aberdeen’s largest oil and gas event say parents with young children are welcome, despite one new mum being advised of a “blanket policy” of no admittance.

Thousands of people are set to arrive at Aberdeen’s P&J Live next week for one of Europe’s largest energy events, but some have been left disappointed and confused over access for working parents.

Jennifer Maclennan contacted the conference organisers Reed Exhibitions (RX) to confirm she would be allowed to attend the event with her infant son, but was advised of a “blanket policy” that no children were allowed at the event.

The advice appeared to contradict the event’s own admission policy, which infers that  those looking to attend with children under 16 should request written approval from the organisers prior to the event, and notes that those who do attend with children under the age of 16 must be responsible for their children.

Writing on LinkedIn Ms Maclennan – who is currently on maternity leave – said she was “very disappointed” to receive such a response, adding:

“When I pointed out the discrepancy and that surely in 2023, there was more than me that was a working parent at the event, I was told it would be given as feedback to management but they could not guarantee I would receive a response before the event and it ‘is the standard policy we are following ever since this event started’”.

Her post attracted dozens of comments, with some recalling similar policies from previous events, while others branded it “not very forward thinking.”

Organisers RX later issued a clarification and an apology, noting that Ms Maclennan had received incorrect information.

A spokesperson for SPE Offshore Europe commented: “The team at SPE Offshore Europe congratulate Jennifer on her new arrival. Our online Admissions Policy is correct and we apologise to Jennifer for the information that she received.

“We are contacting Jennifer directly and look forward to welcoming her and her baby to Offshore Europe next week.”

They confirmed that the written permission policy would apply to anyone attending with a child under 16, and had been in place during the last in-person event in 2019.

More than 800 companies and organisations are set to exhibit at the four-day expo next week, with previous years’ conferences attracting a record 63,000 people in 2013 and 38,000 people in 2019.

It is the first time since that year that the conference, which celebrates its 50th birthday this year, will have been held in-person after Covid-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of two previous attempts in 2021 and 2022.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts